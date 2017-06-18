The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - Vanuatu’s president, Lonsdale dies of heart attack
18th June 2017 - Beyonce welcomes twins
18th June 2017 - NO MERCY
18th June 2017 - Anambra guber: APC aspirant rolls out development blueprint
18th June 2017 - We are not intimidated by the clampdown on our members –Niger PDP 
18th June 2017 - Company partners car dealers, police on car anti-theft technology
18th June 2017 - Two school principals embezzle NECO fees in Nasarawa
18th June 2017 - Rivers 2019: Amaechi’s plot to impose governor ‘ll fail –RVSG
18th June 2017 - Benin monarch suspends Odionwere over cultural infractions 
18th June 2017 - Give us Biafra now – Bishop Udeh
Home / Cover / National / Beyonce welcomes twins

Beyonce welcomes twins

— 18th June 2017

United States singer, Beyonce, has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, several celebrity news websites reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Beyonce, 35, and rapper and music producer Jay Z, already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

E! News, citing multiple unidentified sources, reported the birth and that Jay Z and Blue Ivy were seen at a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday.

UU Weekly, also citing multiple unidentified sources, reported that the couple welcomed twins earlier this week.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” one unidentified source told PEOPLE.

Reuters could not verify the reports. A representative for Beyonce did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The celebrity news websites did not provide additional details, such as the date and time the twins were born or the sex of the infants.

The “Lemonade” singer, one of the most powerful women in the music business, announced the pregnancy on her Instagram account in February along with an image of her posed in lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump.

The announcement got more than 8 million “likes” in the first 24 hours to become the “most-liked” Instagram ever.

The R&B singer performed live at the Grammy awards in Los Angeles two weeks later, proudly displaying her swelling belly in a motherhood-themed show.

She has since posted numerous pictures of her bare baby bump on her social media accounts.

The birth of Blue Ivy caused a paparazzi storm in 2012, with New York’s Lenox Hill hospital shutting down part of its maternity wing to accommodate music’s royal couple.

News of the pregnancy came less than a year after the release of Beyonce’s 2016 album “Lemonade,” in which she appeared to address long-standing rumors of trouble in her eight-year marriage.

The lyrics of several songs spoke about being cheated on, and regretting being married. But Beyonce made clear in the final tracks of the album and in music videos featuring Jay-Z that she had decided to stay in the relationship.

The couple have never addressed the rumours publicly. (NAN)

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Vanuatu’s president, Lonsdale dies of heart attack

— 18th June 2017

The President of Vanuatu, Baldwin Lonsdale, has died of a heart attack, the Vanuatu Daily Post reported Saturday. He was 67. Lonsdale, who sacked his government two years ago over a massive corruption scandal, passed away in the Pacific island nation’s capital of Port Vila, the AFP reported. “National Flag is at half staff early…

Share

  • Beyonce welcomes twins

    — 18th June 2017

    United States singer, Beyonce, has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, several celebrity news websites reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Beyonce, 35, and rapper and music producer Jay Z, already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. E! News, citing multiple unidentified sources, reported the birth and that Jay Z and Blue Ivy were…

    Share

  • NO MERCY

    — 18th June 2017

    ■ Nigerians descend on billionaire kidnapper, Evans …Say, ‘You can’t get what you denied victim who paid $1.2m ransom’ By Enyeribe Ejiogu and Onyedika Agbedo Nigerians yesterday descended angrily on notorious kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, who was arrested penultimate Saturday by the police, after reading the account Chief James Uduji in his den, saying…

    Share

  • Anambra guber: APC aspirant rolls out development blueprint

    — 18th June 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Prince Donatus Okonkwo, yesterday rolled out development master plan with which he said he would develop the state if elected. He lamented that the state under Governor Willie Obiano has regressed in development under the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano. He pointed…

    Share

  • We are not intimidated by the clampdown on our members –Niger PDP 

    — 18th June 2017

    From John Adams, Minna Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party is not in any way intimidated by the ongoing clamp down on its members by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state. The party said the arrest of the former governor of the state, Dr. Muazu Babangida…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share