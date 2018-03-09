The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Beware of China’s loans, Tillerson warns FG
9th March 2018 - Okorocha, Archbishop Obinna and dilemma of opponents
9th March 2018 - APC in carpet crossing suicide bid (1)
9th March 2018 - Joy N 07054323977
9th March 2018 - Cross River APC crisis tears NWC apart
9th March 2018 - Military won’t take over – DHQ
9th March 2018 - Dapchi: Senate summons army chief, IGP
9th March 2018 - Senate probes Adamu over alleged plot to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu
9th March 2018 - 6 soldiers, 4 policemen killed in Rann attack –CP
9th March 2018 - Bayelsa: Dickson reshuffles cabinet, assigns new portfolios
Home / Business / Beware of China’s loans, Tillerson warns FG

Beware of China’s loans, Tillerson warns FG

— 9th March 2018

US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said on Thursday that African countries should be careful not to forfeit their sovereignty when they accept loans from China, the continent’s biggest trading partner.

Tillerson is using his first diplomatic trip to the continent to bolster security alliances on a continent increasingly turning to Beijing for aid and trade.

He may also seek to smoothen relations after US President, Donald Trump, who reportedly dismissed some African nations as “shithole countries” in January. Trump later denied making the comment.

“We are not in any way attempting to keep Chinese dollars from Africa,” Tillerson told a news conference in the Ethiopian capital. “It is important that African countries carefully consider the terms of those agreements and not forfeit their sovereignty.”

The US is the leading aid donor to Africa but China surpassed it as a trade partner in 2009. Beijing has pumped billions of dollars into infrastructure projects, though critics say the use of Chinese firms and labour undermines their value.

But according to Tillerson, Chinese investments “do not bring significant job creation locally” and criticised how Beijing structures loans to African governments.

If a government accepts a Chinese loan and “gets into trouble”, he said, it can “lose control of its own infrastructure or its own resources through default.”

The growing Chinese lending to the continent has also attracted criticism from some Africans who say China’s agenda is to feed its appetite for African raw materials like oil, timber and minerals, and secure contracts for its firms.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, visiting Zimbabwe on Thursday, told reporters it was inappropriate for Tillerson to criticise China’s relationship with African countries.

“It was not appropriate to criticise the relations of his hosts – when he was a guest there – with another country,” he said.

Many African governments enjoy close ties with both Washington and Beijing. Kenya, for example, inaugurated a $3.2 billion railway funded by China last year. In the last three years, Kenya has received more than $100 million annually in US security assistance.

According to the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, the Federal Government received a provisional $6 billion loan offer from China in 2017 to fund infrastructural project across the country.

In 2013, former President Goodluck Jonathan, also signed a $3 billion loan from China at an interest rate of less than 3 per cent over a 15 to 20-year period targetted at infrastructure development.

Some of investment include ongoing remodelling and reconstruction of international airports terminals; the Total Egina FPSO oil and gas project; and railway projects in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Ibadan, Kaduna among others.

The Chinese are also funding various projects in Nigeria’s electricity, agricultural and manufacturing sectors as part of efforts to support the country’s economic diversification of the economy. There are also plans by China to invest additional $40 billion in subsequent years in Nigeria.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Beware of China’s loans, Tillerson warns FG

— 9th March 2018

US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said on Thursday that African countries should be careful not to forfeit their sovereignty when they accept loans from China, the continent’s biggest trading partner. Tillerson is using his first diplomatic trip to the continent to bolster security alliances on a continent increasingly turning to Beijing for aid and…

  • Cross River APC crisis tears NWC apart

    — 9th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River chapter has divided the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as other members have declared war against the National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Eta, on the conduct of the state congress last month. While the APC NWC maintained that…

  • Military won’t take over – DHQ

    — 9th March 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Armed Forces has said it is not plotting any take over of government, especially as it pledged its unalloyed loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief and will provide of all necessary support for the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.  The military says that the apprehension raised by Deputy Senate President Ike…

  • Dapchi: Senate summons army chief, IGP

    — 9th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja  The Senate, yesterday, mandated its joint committees on Police Affairs, Security and Intelligence to summon the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to brief it on the actual situation of things regarding the kidnap of over 100 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Technical…

  • Senate probes Adamu over alleged plot to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 9th March 2018

    • Senators tender audio evidence •I’m not after his seat -Adamu Fred Itua, Abuja Fresh trouble emerged for former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, as the senat directed its Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate him over alleged plot to unseat the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share