“Beware the Ides of March,” said the soothsayer to Julius Caesar in William Shakespeare’s famous play Julius Caesar. In those words, Caesar was given an alert about his imminent assassination in the hands of Roman politicians, among whom was his friend Brutus.

Approaching another year of elections, this admonition has become frightfully pertinent. For what is being witnessed looks like a reenactment of the Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. In this reenactment, Julius Caesar would represent Nigeria, the Roman politicians who plotted his assassination would represent the average Nigerian politician, with Brutus, the politician pretending to be Caesar’s friend, representing politicians who, in their diabolically deadly intrigues, pretend to love Nigeria, but are actually plotting her descent into bloody disintegration.

While we have a spiritual obligation to pray the good Lord, whose mighty arm scatters the proud-hearted, to scatter those with wicked intentions towards Nigeria, we Nigerians have an ineluctable intellectual and moral obligation to interrogate both the politician who is decamping and the one who is not: who among our politicians truly loves Nigeria? Who, among them, is like Brutus? Who among them can truly say he or she, unlike Brutus, is not merely pretending to love Nigeria?

Prior to Julius Caesar, the Ides of March, the 15th day of March, was not notoriously significant. It was a day of religious observances, a day of settling all debts. Next year’s elections will be like a day when all debts owed Nigerians by politicians will have to be settled. All the promises made in 2015, all the posturing by politicians on both sides of the political aisle must be verified as kept or broken. Nigerians must vote according to their conscience. If there are politicians who have not kept their promise, if there are politicians leading our beloved country into perdition, Nigerians must consider if it would be in our interest, and in the interest of Nigerians yet unborn, to leave governance in the hands of such people.

READ ALSO: Senator advocates project continuity in governance

Nigeria, like Caesar, must beware of the Ides of March. We have been witnessing politically inspired violence by Boko Haram. We have also seen how Nigerians in the states of the middle belt are slaughtered by armed herdsmen. While the issues of Boko Haram and murderous herdsmen are yet to be given the attention they deserve, making refugees of some Nigerians on their homeland, we continue to read disturbing news of importation of arms to Nigeria. Previous importations have come and gone without any conviction or sanction. We ask, as we have been doing: who are those importing arms into Nigeria? Are they ghosts? What is government doing about them? Why is it that some Nigerians kill other Nigerians with impunity? Why is it that those who masterminded the highly treasonable act of armed invasion of the National Assembly are yet to be identified, apprehended and arraigned before the courts? The build-up to the 2019 elections gives the impression that some people are out to destroy Nigeria.