NNANAMI -BEWARE DESPERATE POLITICIANS

Beware of desperate politicians without 'second address', Nnamani warns Nigerians

— 24th August 2018

“‘Make sure you have a second address’; don’t be a desperate politician; desperate politicians do desperate things and we can see the examples.” 

• Emeka Offor leads oil and gas Argentine partners to Osinbajo

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has warned Nigerians to beware of desperate politicians without any second address.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the closed door meeting, with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo with Argentine oil and gas business partners, led by Chief Emeka Offor of the Chrome Oil and Gas, Nnamani, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), advised struggling politicians to have other businesses other than politics. 

READ ALSO: Why I’m in APC vice chair race – Nnamani

He said: “I think our problem is that if you enter politics and you have no second address, your chance of getting into trouble is very high. I’m here strictly on business; they are talking about billions of dollars investment in Nigeria and that tells the confidence the company has in our country.

“I’m not just a politician; I was in business before entering politics; so, I’ve a second address and my suggestion to Nigerians, who are struggling in politics, is ‘make sure you have a second address’; don’t be a desperate politician; desperate politicians do desperate things and we can see the  examples.” 

Offor, on his part, said he brought foreign investors from Europe to meet with the Vice President on the investment opportunities in oil, gas, power and electricity.

He said: “We brought a major investing group from Europe; that’s why we are here; we are looking into investing in oil and gas, electricity power and others. They’ve seen that the atmosphere in the country is conducive for investments; we are exploring the particular investment region we are going to invest.”

He said they were partnering with ELAND Oil and Gas from the United Kingdom, adding that the will be all encompassing and in billions.

On his part, the president of Integra Capita, Argentina, Dr. Jose Luis Manzanita, expressed delight on the investment climate in Nigeria, which, he said, was very conducive.

“We are very happy being in Nigeria; we like the business atmosphere; there is credibility; we believe Nigeria has material industry, but can produce much; we have already invested in Nigeria and we plan to do more.

