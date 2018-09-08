Between Internet love and fraudsters

I have had numerous encounters with internet fraudsters. This is the most recent one that I chose to play along with…

The internet is a world of endless possibilities. While some people are fortunate to meet their life partners, grow their businesses and secure employments online, many have become victims of fraud, heart breaks and even death.

I have had numerous encounters with internet fraudsters. This is the most recent one that I chose to play along with. I just wanted to have fun at his expense.

It was my birthday and he wished me happy birthday via messenger. I acknowledged his well wishes and he responded immediately accusing me of ignoring his previous chats.

I apologized and that was how we started chatting. From our conversations, I realized that he wasn’t really educated. I did a quick check on his wall and discovered that he had never posted anything meaningful.

From my findings, 99% of the people on his friends list are beautiful and classy looking women. It was then I knew I was dealing with a fraudster.

He told me he lives in the States, owns a car stand and works in one of the automobile companies as an engineer. How he entered the US with $50,000 cash on his first visit. I thought to myself, what a lie.

He told me he also owns a car stand in Enugu and how he sends his cars through cargo planes directly from the US to Enugu airport. I said to myself again, this guy is a learner.

One day, he requested for my phone number, I gave him one of my numbers I give to only people like him. He called with a US number. We spoke at length talking about all manner of things. After that one call, he switched to using a private number to call me.

One day, a woman called me. She claimed her son told her he has met the woman he wants to marry and she is happy her son finally agreed to marry from Nigeria because that has always been her wish.

This woman calls me morning, afternoon and evening. She tells me how she is at some sites overseeing what the workers are doing because her son was building a hotel, fuel station and some other things in Enugu. They just seem to be on an imaginary construction spree I told myself.

She even requested I send her my parents’ number. She said she needed to make plans with them because her son will be back in a month’s time.

At one time, this guy asked if I could send his mum N12,000 recharge card. He claimed he was at work and couldn’t send her money. I told him I’m yet to receive my salary and even at that, the bank takes more than half of the money because I’m repaying a loan I took earlier. He pleaded I send her even that of N400, which I promised to send by the end of the month.

One day, his mum called to tell me a truck brought gravels and she is unable to reach her son to send her money to pay them. Few minutes later, I got a text from him that I should please send his mum N120,000 to pay for the gravels.

He insisted that I should borrow if possible and he will reimburse me the next day. I quickly turned my phone off till the next day. I pretended I didn’t get any message from him.

I was at the mechanic fixing my car when he called and told me he wants to gift me a new car. He asked that I put my car up for sale immediately or gift it to anybody I like. He sent me pictures of cars to choose from, and I made my choice.

One of his boys called that I should forward all my details to him and also send him N25, 000 for fuel and feeding. I told him I have no business with him that he should be talking to his boss who instructed him to bring the car. Oga called to find out how far because his boy told him I wasn’t listening to what he was saying.

That was when he started the real brain washing. He said that I shouldn’t behave that way to his boys otherwise they will start looking down on me even before they meet me. What is N25, 000 compared to the N8 million expensive machine he was sending to me? He said I made him feel like a fool because he just sent them N150, 000 for the customs clearance.

He became agitated when I asked him questions. He started complaining that I have too much sense. He claims that he is trying to help me but I’m questioning him like he’s a scammer. He became frustrated when he realized I had been wasting his time all along.

Ladies, greed, ignorance and desperation for marriage will leave you at the mercy of Yahoo boys resident in Nigeria with Oluwole doctored foreign numbers turning you into their cash machine.

Their syndicate will make you feel loved and even speak with your parents to assure everyone of how genuine they are, but it’s all a scam. They come up with all manner of stories including accidents, having a hole in the heart, needing brain surgery, losing a car and huge sum at gunpoint, just any story to milk you dry.

Ladies and gentlemen, it happens both ways, don’t fall prey to online scam.