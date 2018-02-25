BetKing crowns Jay-Jay Okocha king of the game

Nigerian football legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has been crowned “king of the game”by premium sports betting platform BetKing.

Regarded the greatest player of his generation and one of Africa’s best ever, the former Super Eagles captain and European league veteran was the star of the show as the much-anticipated BetKing platform made its entry into the Nigerian sports betting market.

“I’ve trained my whole life to be a winner and if I know two things it’s that to be the best takes passion and persistence. Similarly, BetKing’s philosophy really speaks to me in that it believes that everyone, whatever their position, has a chance to become King of their own destiny,” said Jay-Jay who himself has come a long way since he began playing football on the streets of Enugu with a makeshift ball.

BetKing has used their team’s combined experience of over 80 years in the Industry to develop and customize a state-of-the-art platform, offering world class Odds and Bonuses, almost instant payouts, and attractive agent commissions.

“We are committed to changing the face of the sports betting industry in Nigeria and will be continuously customizing and developing new products with attractive innovative features, whilst maintaining our philosophy of putting our agents and online customers first,” said BetKing CEO Byron Petzer.

In celebrating their customers as Kings, BetKing’s plans also include special promotions and “royal spotlights” on winners and top performing agents.

““BetKing will also focus on contributing to Nigerian society. By creating over 4000 jobs in 12 months through its agency network across the country, BetKing will be offering all Nigerians the opportunities to become kingmakers!” added BetKing co-founder Adekunle Adeniji.”

BetKing is currently Licensed in Lagos and Anambra, Oyo and Osun states and will commence a national expansion across Nigeria in coming months.