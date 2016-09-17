Best Model Nigeria: Ejiro Akpokiniovo emerges winner

On Sunday, September 11, the Bespoke Event Centre, Lagos, came alive during the grand finale of Season 6 of Best Model Nigeria (Queens’ Edition) after a keen contest which involved 14 participants.

The climax of the evening was the crowning of the new Queen, Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo, a 300 Level student of the University of Benin.

Meanwhile, the platform also produced Nigeria’s representative to the Face of the World 2017 UK, she is Miss Faith Ogechi Nwihim and Nigeria’s Representative to Miss Progress International, Italy, Miss Ruth Darcy Otekewebia among others.

Guests included the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Duro Oni, the Director General, SMEDAN, Dr. Umoru Diko Rada, Dr. Austin Izagbo and Jude Onwusonye MD/CEO Goldmoore Int’l. Judges included winner, Best Model Africa 2010, Bryan Okwara, Face of the World 2016, Adedamola Iyiola Cruz, Goodness Ugbah, fashion Designer/ Beauty Queen and Segun Oyeyemi, Best Model Nigeria 2012.

The organizers, Mr. & Mrs. Emmanuel Okitiakpe were full of gratitude to guests and artist who performed including organization that supported the “Queen Edition” of Best Model Nigeria 2016. They are SAB Miller International Breweries Limited, Goldmoore Int’l, Daniel Omena, Rekato Designs, Dabinchi Global Entertainment, In and Out Entertainment and Onyika Emmanuel (MC Senator) among others.