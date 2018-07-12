Gyang Bere, Jos

The Berom ethnic nationality of Plateau State have raised the alarm over the impending outbreak of killer diseases at various Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) camps where over 38, 000 persons are taking refuge due to the recent Fulani invasion that claimed 230 lives in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.

The tribal group which was grossly affected by the recent killings said it envisaged an outbreak of diseases in various camps if government did not double its effort to provide water, toilets and necessary facilities in the makeshifts camps.

In a statement jointly signed by Vice President of the Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), Da. Iliya Choji Kim; President, Berom Women Development Association (BEWDA), Mrs. Florence Jambol and President Berom Youth Moulders Association, Choji Dalyop Chuwang, on Thursday, in Jos, they described the condition of IDPs in the state as ‘pitiable and dehumanising’.

“We observe with dismay that facilities at the makeshift camps were grossly inadequate to provide minimum comfort for the internally displaced persons who are made up of traumatized and agonized women, children and the aged.

“The camps lack basic facilities and services such as toilets, water, beds, medical care, food, sanitation and they are poorly managed and insecure.

“Most of the camps are overcrowded thereby making victims of gruesome attacks vulnerable to the outbreak of diseases.”

The Berom nation also expressed worry that most children at the camps had missed their examinations and do not know when to return to school, adding that “The children are seen roaming about without any form of teaching or learning activities.”

It noted that although the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had provided some relief materials to the camps, they are grossly inadequate.

“The Beroms appealed to NEMA and SEMA to urgently provide more facilities and increase supplies to these camps while appealing to faith based organisations, International non-governmental organisations and the United Nations Commission on refugees to come to the rescue of the displaced children and women.

“We have noted with dismay the deplorable condition of more than 38,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at various IDP camps spread across five local government areas in the wake of the recent Fulani herdsmen attacks in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas. We plead with government to take urgent action before any outbreak of unpleasant eventualities.”