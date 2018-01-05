The Sun News
Latest
5th January 2018 - Benue’s rivers of blood
5th January 2018 - As PMB insists on re-contesting…
5th January 2018 - Restructuring: A panacea in waiting
5th January 2018 - FG’s inaction responsible for Benue killings, others –PDP
5th January 2018 - Why women want political, economic power –Adeyemi
5th January 2018 - Boko Haram: Buratai urges prayers for soldiers
5th January 2018 - Trump administration rescinds Obama-era marijuana policy
5th January 2018 - Trump, Romney, church leaders, others mourn Monson, leader of LDS Church
5th January 2018 - NCS blames NASS for 2017 performance
5th January 2018 - N10bn EEP targeted at rural dwellers, varsities –Minister
Home / Columns / Benue’s rivers of blood

Benue’s rivers of blood

— 5th January 2018

In what appears to have become a recurring human tragedy, several villages in farming communities of Benue State were sacked by killer Fulani herdsmen on the night of the first day of January in the new year. The marauding killer herdsmen descended with fire and fury on several communities, including Gaambe-Tiev, Ayilamo and Turan in Logo Local Government Area as well as Umenger, Tse-Akor and Tomatar in Guma Local Government Area. The quantum of volume of blood of slaughtered men, women and children estimated to be over 80 people has transformed the Benue valley into an estuary of blood with dark clouds of sorrow hovering over the landscape from the thick smoke of burnt carcases of human lives and properties. 

These recent attacks are believed to be directly linked to the anticipated implementation of the anti-open grazing law that was enacted by the Benue State House of Assembly last year. This law, which seeks to prohibit unrestrained grazing and incidents of grazing on cultivated farmlands, is, however, fiercely opposed by cattle breeders. While reacting to the signing into law of the anti-open grazing bill by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, the umbrella body of cattle breeders in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, declared in no uncertain terms: “At the end of the North-West meeting, after series of deliberations, we are completely opposed to the anti-grazing law, and we are worried on the possible crisis that may emerge, if such laws are allowed to take effect.”

Despite Governor Ortom’s plea for help from the federal government in securing lives and properties of Nigerians of Benue State origin in the wake of this threat by Miyetti Allah, the carnage was not averted. Significantly, the latest bloodletting started from Guma, Governor Ortom’s area of origin, as if to punish him personally for initiating the anti-open grazing law. As has become the norm, security agencies appear powerless in the face of numerous killer herdsmen’s attacks across the country. The inability of the various security agencies to avert, curtail, confront, apprehend and bring to justice the perpetrators of this genocidal crimes against humanity has led many to insinuate state complicity in these tragedies. The ethno-geographic composition of Nigeria’s top echelon of the security apparatus lends credence to this conspiracy theory.

The entire security configuration of Nigeria is dominated by elements of northern Nigeria. Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s armed forces is an ethnic Fulani and a consummate cattle breeder from Katsina State. His minister of defense (Army, Navy and Air Force) is Mansur Dan Ali, an ethnic Fulani from Zamfara State. His minister of interior (Police, Immigration, NSCDC, NDLEA), Abdulrahman Danbazzau is an ethnic Fulani from Kano State. The director-general of the DSS, Lawal Daura, is also an ethnic Fulani from the President’s home state of Katsina. This very sectional composition of Nigeria’s important and sensitive security architecture has impacted negatively on the defence policy of the Buhari administration.

The ethno-geographic orientation of these principal elements in the defence and internal security policy formulation is quite discernable in their approach to the activities of the marauding killer herdsmen. In apparent solidarity, these elements appear to sympathise with their Fulani kinsmen in their determination to transform the entire green space within Nigeria to an uncontrolled grazing land for their cattle, including cultivated farmlands, to the detriment of farmers. Therefore, the many incidents of violent activities on the grounds of reprisal attacks by killer herdsmen, which appear to enjoy attributive legitimacy, if not pride, among ethnic Fulani people, have led to a downgrading of the potent security threat posed by killer herdsmen in the eyes of Nigeria’s Fulani-dominated security forces. The federal government has refused to declare and threat killer Fulani herdsmen as terrorists, despite the fact their murderous activities have claimed more Nigerians across a broader geographic spread than the Boko Haram insurgency. Rather, the violent activities of killer herdsmen are considered by security agencies as “clashes” between farmers and herders, thereby putting the blame equally on both parties while urging them to “try” and live peacefully together. Nigeria’s borders are thrown wide open to armed, mercenary Fulani herdsmen, who descend on farming communities on the invitation of their brethren to help in combat. Eyewitness reports always suggest a free reign of terror without any security agents’ efforts to confront the situation whenever Fulani herdsmen are carrying out their bloody attacks. Again, after each cycle of bloodletting, nobody is brought to justice, as usual.

That President Buhari has not visited Benue State in all these tragedies or condemned the latest killings in Benue, neither has he stepped up security measures to contain the fast-deteriorating situation is an indictment on his nationalist credentials. That Buhari took the extra step of visiting the Fulani enclave of Zamfara State, where he launched a military operation against cattle rustling, an act of economic sabotage that affects his ethnic Fulani cattle breeders, but failed to do same in non-Fulani Benue State that is ravaged by killer Fulani herdsmen clearly illustrates that he places a higher premium on cattle lives that human lives. 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG’s inaction responsible for Benue killings, others –PDP

— 5th January 2018

•We must remain united against violence –Saraki From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the inaction of the Federal Government for the recent killings in Benue, Kaduna, Rivers  and other parts of the country. The PDP said if the All Progressives Congress (APC) led  government had deployed adequate security agents in …

  • Boko Haram: Buratai urges prayers for soldiers

    — 5th January 2018

    From Molly Kilete and Okwe Obi, Abuja  Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has called for prayers and support for soldiers engaged in the counter insurgency war and other security operations within and outside the country. Buratai, said rather than criticizing the military, Nigerians should start praying for their soldiers, who are poised…

  • NCS blames NASS for 2017 performance

    — 5th January 2018

    By Isaac Anumihe   The refusal of  National Assembly to pass the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) budget has been blamed for its poor operations in 2017.  The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, made this disclosure yesterday during the End-of-the-Year Breakfast Meeting with newsmen in Lagos. He, however, noted that…

  • N10bn EEP targeted at rural dwellers, varsities –Minister

    — 5th January 2018

    …Denies abandoning project From Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said the Energizing Education Programme (EEP), launched by the federal government in 2016,  aims at improving the lives of community dwellers and boosting their businesses and by that check rural-urban drift in addition to solving the power challenges…

  • Buhari warns Customs, others against frustrating dry ports’ operation

    — 5th January 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Kaduna Inland Dry Port and warned the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and port officials against frustrating the effective use of the facilities. Inaugurating the facilities in Kaduna, Buhari said the customs and the port officials should make the facilities work and not to frustrate business, commercial and industrial…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share