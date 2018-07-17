Benue Youth Group restates support for Ortom— 17th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
A youth group known as the Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom 2019 (BYAFO 2019), has vowed to continue to stand with Governor Samuel Ortom in his efforts to give a new direction in the Nigeria’s Food Basket State in spite of the persecutions he is facing.
In a statement issued by the National Coordinator of the group Iorliam Shija on Tuesday in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, the youth group pushing for the re-election of Governor Ortom in 2019, said that no political leadership in the state will be acceptable outside that which is provided by Governor Ortom.
This statement is coming on the heels of the revelation by the Governor on Monday that he has been shown the “Red Card” by his current party, All Progressives Congress (APC), on whose platform he came to power in 2015.
Shija noted that Governor Ortom’s presence on the political stage in the state is reminiscence of what was obtainable in the First Republic when late JS Tarka attempted the definition of minority rights in Nigeria.
“Since the era of Tarka, clear agenda and focused political Leadership have eluded the state until the emergence of Ortom. Hence, the need to spare him persecution by selfish politicians, whose actions are anti-people has become the duty of every Benue Youth.
“We have tried those who in their estimation feel they are leaders in the state but they have failed us. What do we get as a result of that? Underdevelopment, lack of clear-cut agenda and direction to move the people forward is what we have witnessed.
“Ortom must be spared the ongoing persecution. When has it become a crime to stand by the people, whose mandate you are holding in trust? We are satisfied with the unwavering determination of our Governor, His Excellency Samuel Ortom to securing the future of our state at the expense of his comfort and political career.” he noted.
The group assured the Governor that they would always stand by him and with him to the end in his desire towards giving a new lease of life and direction in the state.
The group also promised to move into every nooks and crannies of the state to mobilize against selfish politicians, who because of their personal ambitions, want to hold the state back.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Injustice done to Aper Aku, former Benue governor15th July 2018
-
‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’12th July 2018
-
Latest
Benue Youth Group restates support for Ortom— 17th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A youth group known as the Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom 2019 (BYAFO 2019), has vowed to continue to stand with Governor Samuel Ortom in his efforts to give a new direction in the Nigeria’s Food Basket State in spite of the persecutions he is facing. In a statement issued by the…
-
2019 general elections will be free, fair, Buhari assures at ICC— 17th July 2018
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured the international community that the 2019 General elections will be free, fair and peaceful. He has also assured that the kind of violence that characterised the 2011 elections will not happen under his watch. President Buhari gave this assurance in his keynote address at the Solemn Hearing…
-
B’Haram attacks: Tukur Buratai meets military commanders in Borno— 17th July 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai meets with commanders of insurgency operations and top military officers in Maiduguri over recent Boko Haram attacks. Buratai who arrived Maiduguri, Borno capital Monday afternoon held a close-door meeting with the commanders, including Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Commander Operation Last Hold, General Officer Commanding (GOC)…
-
Impeachment: Lawyer writes Imo Chief Judge over pendency of suit, as Court restrains Assembly Speaker— 17th July 2018
George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Following the controversial impeachment proceeding initiated by the Imo State House of Assembly against the state’s Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere , a lawyer,Jideobi Johnmary, has written to the state Chief Judge, Paschal Nnadi urging him to respect the pendency of suit and order of court. This was just as Imo state…
-
Ekiti election : Testimony for APC ahead of 2019- Kangiwa— 17th July 2018
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi A member of the House of Representative, Alhaji Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa representing Argungu/Dandi Federal constituency of Kebbi State at the National Assembly ,has said that the recent victory of All Progressive Congress( APC) in Ekiti governorship election would serve as a testimony for APC ahead of the 2019 general election. Kangiwa stated this…
-
Entertainment
I’m dangerously in love with Anambra man – Uche Umeagukwu, Miss Africa World— 15th July 2018
Christy Anyanwu Model, entrepreneur, former Miss Face of Nigeria and reigning Miss Africa World, Uche Umeagukwu recently returned to Nigeria from her base in the United States, garnering honours and accolades in droves. Read also: Miss America beauty pageant no longer judges on beauty, scraps swimsuit While in Nigeria, the queen and her team toured…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier— 15th July 2018
5 aircraft ready for takeoff Dec 19 Operators decry secrecy in deal Louis Ibah An air of excitement mixed with anxiety is currently blowing across the Nigerian aviation airspace following announcements last week that the country would be taking delivery of five new aircraft by December 19, 2018 in readiness for the launch of a…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Abia 2019: Ukwa-Ngwa resurrects!— 16th July 2018
Ebere Wabara Early in March, the “people of Ukwa Ngwa”, according to this medium’s report, unanimously adopted Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as their consensus candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Abia State. Just one germane question: who are the constituents of this fabled “Ukwa-Ngwa people” phraseology? Read also: 2019: Ukwa Ngwa adopts Ikpeazu for second…
Columnists
-
Ungolden silence— 17th July 2018
If Mrs. Adeosun applied for an exemption certificate it should be easy for the NYSC to tell the public without any prolonged silence whether she deserved to receive and whether she did receive an exemption certificate from the NYSC. I have admired Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, from a distance. She speaks English the…
-
Look who is talking— 17th July 2018
Should an incumbent president be re-elected because of his region of origin, his ethnicity, and his religious faith or should his re-election be based principally on his record of achievement? These questions have emerged following a bizarre remark by the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, in his public campaign for the…
-
Paradises lost— 16th July 2018
“Until we ask questions of men and women who live above their means, in and out of office, the youths of this beleaguered country would continue to seek avenues of easy wealth…” Tony Iwuoma Just last week, my younger cousin’s wife was snatched with her three little children by kidnappers around Irete in Imo State….
-
Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang— 16th July 2018
Imagine running for governor in 2023, you won’t like it (would you?) if someone serves you from the Ita Enang book of insults. Dear Distinguished I don’t do this, always. In fact, I never do this, and you know it. But, I know because you know me, you would understand why I have elected to…
-
Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains— 16th July 2018
Like Fayose, our democracy has serious neck pains. It needs urgent treatment. One of the maladies happens to be the security agencies. They tend to show bias for the government in power. Casmir Igboke The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris…
-
Need for govt of national reconciliation— 16th July 2018
“My mandate will be to set up an interim government, which I have christened government of national reconciliation and reconstruction…” As we approach another election cycle, the prognosis for a national crisis coveys a reality of frightening proportions. We are confronted by existential threats that seek to engender the fragmentation and disintegration of our nation…
-
Political merchants— 15th July 2018
“We have repeatedly elected clowns and political merchants as lead- ers. In 2019, the outcome of the elections will signal what lies ahead.” Fred Itua Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, one of Africa’s finest writ- ers, published a book, Weep Not, Child, in the ear- ly 1960s. As a young univer- sity undergraduate, I briefly became a…
-
At last, Stephen Keshi rests in Asaba— 15th July 2018
I saw it in its dour state, void of grandeur. And last week, I saw it in its new splendour, full of radiance. The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State now wears a new look, a befitting status for a man we call Skippo. Keshi was Nigeria’s most benevolent footballer and easily the most…
-
Policy options on political corruption reform— 15th July 2018
Political corruption has violated public trust and the social contract that underpin our democratic existence as a nation. The creation of a functional and balanced human system is largely dependent on in-built mechanisms and processes that serve as necessary architectural framework for self regulation. These instilled checks and balances avert exploitations, despotism and totalitarianism while…
-
Super Eagles and 2018 World Cup— 15th July 2018
World Cup 2018 has come and would end later this evening. It has lived up to expectation. For over three weeks the world has been entertained. It has been a world cup of surprises; the traditional football masters like Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, were sent packing early in the competition and for most fans that…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply