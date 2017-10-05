The Sun News
Benue, Taraba govts seek faster delineation of boundary

Benue, Taraba govts seek faster delineation of boundary

— 5th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue and Taraba states have called on the Federal Government to empower the National Boundaries Commission (NBC) to support the demarcation of the inter-state boundary.

A communiqué signed by the deputy governors of both states, Engr. Benson Abounu and Hon. Haruna Manu, respectively, expressed the desire of the two states to complete the demarcation exercise before the expiration of the current administrations.

The communiqué, which was issued at the end of the tripartite meeting of officials of Benue and Taraba inter-state boundary, at the Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government, in Makurdi, on Thursday, also urged the two state governors to make adequate budgetary provisions in their 2018 appropriation to support the exercise.

The two deputy governors also constituted and inaugurated a Joint Field Technical committee consisting of 14 members from each state to among other things determine what areas constitute Moon and Chanchanji districts.

They stressed the need for peace-building process which had been initiated by the two state governors to be sustained even as they called on both states to strengthen the established peace advocacy and sensitization committee.

The meeting also agreed to fast-track the process of delineation, demarcation  and survey of Benue/Taraba inter-state boundary by inviting the National Boundaries Commission to commence the process as soon as possible.

