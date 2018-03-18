The Sun News
Latest
18th March 2018 - Benue State University, please do the needful for Shima Ajav
18th March 2018 - The Kenyatta-Odinga rapprochement
18th March 2018 - Electoral Law : Pro and anti-Buhari Reps set for battle
18th March 2018 - No respite for Oyegun as APC crisis deepens
18th March 2018 - 2019 Presidency: Buhari Must Run – Dogowa
18th March 2018 - 2019: South-south is heading to APC – Cairo Ojougboh
18th March 2018 - At no time in nigeria haD we lost more lives than now – SDP scribe, Atuma
18th March 2018 - Buhari Has Forgotten All He Learnt In Military – Gen Williams (Retd)
18th March 2018 - Saints and sinners
17th March 2018 - Buhari says Wakili’s death shocking
Home / Voices / Benue State University, please do the needful for Shima Ajav

Benue State University, please do the needful for Shima Ajav

— 18th March 2018

A physically challenged student of Benue State University, Shima Joseph Ajav, is in a quandary. Shima is among the students that recently completed their first degree studies in the university. He is now waiting to be mobilized for the mandatory one year national youth service.

However, Shima’s hope of being called up for national service will be dashed if the authorities do not hasten to do the needful and actualise the scholarship it awarded to him, and thereby pay off his fees. The result is that he would not receive the call up letter and be mobilized for national service. That outcome would be very unfair and a big disappointment to a person who struggled against all odds to complete the degree programme and pass the prescribed examinations. It is to be noted that Shima stubbornly refused to allow his condition of being physically challenged and confined to a wheelchair to kill his dream. Therefore, it was very heartwarming to hear that Benue State University awarded a scholarship to Shima. I was very happy with the university’s gesture and I applauded the university through publications I made in the Guardian and Thisday newspapers, respectively.

But today, Shima is not a happy person as the scholarship award had run in to an unconscionable hitch, despite the fact that the authorities of the university had given approval for the sum of N400,000 to be released as cash-backing for the scholarship.

Beset by the major obstacle, Shima has been wheeling his chair from pillar to post literally begging for money to pay off his outstanding fees, which should have been paid from the unfunded scholarship award. ‘Who will help me now,’ seems to the question agitating the mind of the physically challenged but hard working student.

Disturbed by the plight of Shima, I undertook a visit to Benue State University, to investigate the matter and find out why the university failed to authenticate the scholarship award to Shima by paying his fees. I was able to speak with Mr. Abayam in the academic planning unit. He is also the person in possession of Shima’s file, which contains the letter which stated that approval had been given for the release of the sum of N400,000 for his scholarship.

In the course of interactions during the visit, Abayam said the university could not release money for Shima’s scholarship because the school was broke. Shocked by this, I asked if Shima it was Shima’s fault that theschool was broke. I also asked Abayam was not aware of its financial status before awarding scholarship to Shima. But Abayam could not answer any of my questions. Notwithstanding the financial status of the university, Shima’s scholarship should be made effective, and cash-backing provided promptly, to enable him participate in the exciting one year national service.

The Vice Chancellor of Benue State University, Professor Moses Msugh Kembe, needs to take expeditious action on the case of Shima, before it is too late. All eyes are on you sir.

► Awunah Pius Terwase wrote from Mpape, Abuja. 08179289948 email: [email protected]

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Electoral Law : Pro and anti-Buhari Reps set for battle

— 18th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja There is anxiety in  the House of Representatives over the new electoral law passed recently by the National Assembly. In the aftermath of the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the new electoral law, the chairman,  House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Abdulrasak Namda  said the House would…

  • No respite for Oyegun as APC crisis deepens

    — 18th March 2018

     Olakunle Olafioye Chief John Adigie Oyegun, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, should be having a rethink over his jeers and sneers at those he tagged prophets of doom shortly after the decision of the national caucus of the party to extend the tenure of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, which…

  • 2019 Presidency: Buhari Must Run – Dogowa

    — 18th March 2018

      …Lists Conditions For Genuine Peace  In Kano Apc Desmond Mgboh, Kano Hon Alhassan Ado Dogowa, is the leader of the Northern caucus in the House of Representatives, representing Dogowa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the Green Chamber. He is in his fourth term in the House, a member of the National Executive Committee,…

  • 2019: South-south is heading to APC – Cairo Ojougboh

    — 18th March 2018

    Onyedika Agbedo Dr Cairo Ojougboh is chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on some topical issues in the polity including the herdsmen’s menace and the efforts the Federal Government is making to address the problem. Ojougboh, who served as the Deputy National Chairman of the Ali Modu Sheriff’s faction…

  • At no time in nigeria haD we lost more lives than now – SDP scribe, Atuma

    — 18th March 2018

    Aloy Madu Rt. Hon. Emeka Atuma, a former member of the House of Representatives, a lawyer, an Estate Surveyor, is the National Organizing Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In this interview he bares his mind on national issues and the future of his party. Your party, SDP, just released the names of its…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share