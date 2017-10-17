Benue starts anti grazing law implementation November

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said despite the threat by Miyetti Allah (cattle herders group), the anti-grazing law implementation will commence November 1st.

The governor spoke at the State House, Abuja where he met with the president and demanded the arrest of leaders of Miyetti Allah for vowing to thwart the Benue State anti-open grazing law.

Ortom charged security agencies not to stand by and watch Miyetti Allah members reverse the peace among the people of the state and make it ungovernable.

According to him, the law is not targeted at any particular group but meant to protect both farmers and herdsmen, who he enjoined to take up offers of land for ranching.

He has also said the state can no longer continue with a monthly wage bill of N7.8 billion and has begun process of reducing it to an average of N4.5 billion.

Details later…