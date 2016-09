From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi.

The Benue State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an America-based company, Juma International.

Governor Samuel Ortom said during the signing of the $1 billion agro-allied contract in Makurdi, that the move was geared towards achieving his administration’s objective of wealth creation for the Benue people.

The governor, who also reiterated the determination of his government to partner with foreign and local investors to move the state forward, urged investors to invest in the state.

Senator Joseph Waku through whom the investors came to the state said the $1 billion MoU agreement in areas of agro-allied and clean water solutions would create over 15, 000 career jobs for the people of the state.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Nelson Smith listed the company’s investment in the state to cover five areas including economic prosperity and empowerment, financing and science, proficiency and efficiency, social responsibility and hedging.