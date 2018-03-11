Benue ready to receive Buhari

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State government has made adequate preparation to recieve, President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Monday.

The State Governor Samuel Ortom while officially announcing the visit of the President to Benue State on Monday, 12th March, 2018 stated that during the visit the President would pay a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv the fifth, Professor James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse.

The official statement, which was signed by his Special Adviser (Media and ICT), Tahav Agerzua, added that President Buhari would thereafter hold a meeting with major stakeholders at the Benue Government House and visit one of the eight displaced persons’ camps in the state.

Meanwhile, last minute arrangements, including patching of potholes along the Makurdi/Gboko Road, are being made to ensure a smooth drive for the President and his entourage from the Makurdi Airport and back.

State Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Engr. Emmanuel Manger, disclosed that the state government, through his Ministry was working on the portion of road from Air Force entrance gate to the Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi.

On his part, Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, David Mendie, told newsmen that all measures have been taken on the part of the Command ahead of the planned visit as adequate personnel have been deployed to ensure free flow of traffic during the President’s visit.

Mendie appealed to all road users to obey traffic rules before, during and after the President’s visit.