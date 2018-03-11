The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - Benue ready to receive Buhari
11th March 2018 - Access Bank offers instant jobs to 51 Gombe varsity first class graduates
11th March 2018 - Flour Mills commissions N50 billion Sunti Golden sugar estate in Niger
11th March 2018 - I will eradicate poverty when I return to power- Oni
11th March 2018 - Those calling for my sack want business as usual – Niger Delta adviser Boroh
11th March 2018 - U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Nigeria Monday
11th March 2018 - China’s parliament abolishes presidential term limits
11th March 2018 - Ex-Generals Regroup For 2019 Battle – Mohammed Abdulrahman, ACF NEC Member
11th March 2018 - Obasanjo visits Benue, describes killings as shocking, senseless
11th March 2018 - Ahiara Catholic Diocese crisis ends
Home / National / Benue ready to receive Buhari

Benue ready to receive Buhari

— 11th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State government has made adequate preparation to recieve, President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Monday. 

The State Governor Samuel Ortom while officially announcing the visit of the President to Benue State on Monday, 12th March, 2018 stated that during the visit the President would pay a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv the fifth, Professor James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse.

The official statement, which was signed by his Special Adviser (Media and ICT), Tahav Agerzua, added that President Buhari would thereafter hold a meeting with major stakeholders at the Benue Government House and visit one of the eight displaced persons’ camps in the state.
Meanwhile, last minute arrangements, including patching of potholes along the Makurdi/Gboko Road, are being made to ensure a smooth drive for the President and his entourage from the Makurdi Airport and back.

State Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Engr. Emmanuel Manger, disclosed that the state government, through his Ministry was working on the portion of road from Air Force entrance gate to the Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi.

On his part, Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, David Mendie, told newsmen that all measures have been taken on the part of the Command ahead of the planned visit as adequate personnel have been deployed to ensure free flow of traffic during the President’s visit.

Mendie appealed to all road users to obey traffic rules before, during and after the President’s visit.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue ready to receive Buhari

— 11th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State government has made adequate preparation to recieve, President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Monday.  The State Governor Samuel Ortom while officially announcing the visit of the President to Benue State on Monday, 12th March, 2018 stated that during the visit the President would pay a courtesy call on the…

  • Access Bank offers instant jobs to 51 Gombe varsity first class graduates

    — 11th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Access Bank Plc has offered automatic employment to 51 first class graduates from the Gombe State University. Managing Director (MD) Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, made the offer while responding on behalf of three other eminent Nigerians who were also conferred with the honorary doctorate degrees of the…

  • Flour Mills commissions N50 billion Sunti Golden sugar estate in Niger

    — 11th March 2018

    Buhari, others to attend Fred Itua, Abuja Flour Mills of Nigeria, one of the market leaders in food and agro-allied products, on Thursday announced that its biggest agricultural investment in Nigeria, The Sunti Golden Sugar Estate, valued at over N50 billion, will be commissioned on the 15th of March 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Located on the banks of…

  • I will eradicate poverty when I return to power- Oni

    — 11th March 2018

    Assures party will reign supreme Wole Balogun, Ado Eloto A leading aspirant in the July 14 gubernatorial election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has assured party faithfuls that party supremacy would decide the person to be given the nod to fly the party’s ticket. Oni spoke at Efon-Alaaye…

  • Those calling for my sack want business as usual – Niger Delta adviser Boroh

    — 11th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier-General Paul Tarela Boroh (retd), has said those calling for his sack are those no longer benefiting from the system to the detriment of those the programme is meant for. He said this at the weekend…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share