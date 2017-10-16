Benue ready to provide land to FG for ranches, says Gov. Ortom

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has promised that the state government would provide land to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for the establishment of pilot ranches in the state.

The governor gave the promise during a visit by socio-cultural groups from the three major ethnic groups in the state.

He explained that the provision of land was part of the state’s contribution in the collaborative efforts with the ministry.

While restating his position that the anti-open grazing law was intended to ensure lasting peace for farmers and herdsmen Governor Ortom, however, urged both parties to embrace dialogue and be good neighbours so as to ensure peace and harmony in the state.

The governor, who posited that there was no going back on the implementation of the anti-grazing law, maintained that that was the only way to ensure lasting peace in the state. He further stated that the economy of the state which revolved around agriculture made it impossible for farming and open grazing to go together.

He stressing that the establishment of ranches had multiple benefits for all stakeholders including herdsmen who could access better education and health care if they embraced it.

Spokesman for the forum of Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Ominy’Igede, Engr. Edward Ujege, had raised the alarm over alleged plans by the leadership of herdsmen to invade the state with mayhem and genocide soon.

Said he, “The plot is said to be multi-directional, and aimed to simultaneously invade and attack Benue from every angle so that there would be no escape for our defenseless people.

“We intend to reach out to the outside world particularly the Federal government, the National Assembly, the law enforcement agencies, our neighbors, brother associations and the international community to intervene and assist us.”