Benue pogrom’ll soon be over – TAC AOC AVM Amao

— 30th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has assured that the current security challenges plaguing Benue State and the country at large would soon be overcome within the next few days.

AVM Amao stated this during the Interdenominational Faith Service organized to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) held at the held at the NAF Protestant Church, NAF Base in Makurdi, on Sunday.

Represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Air Force School of Air Intelligence (NAFSAINT), Air Commodore Samuel Chinda, the AOC disclosed that the Air Marshal Sodique Abubakar-led NAF leadership was already making arrangements to ensure that the palpable fear in the state occasioned by the incessant killings by armed bandits becomes a thing of the past in the next few days.

He, however, urged anyone with useful information that could help in apprehending criminals in the state to urgently make such information available so as to ensure safety of lives and property.

Earlier in his sermon, Chaplain of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Cyril Akor, who posited that every profession that exists in this world is linked to Jesus Christ enjoined officers, airmen and air women of NAF to carry out their duty with the fear of God.

Prayers were offered for the successful conduct of the NAF day 2018 celebration, safety of NAF personnel deployed in operations areas, President and leaders of Nigeria, Chief of Defense Staff and the service chiefs as well as against insecurity in Benue and other parts of Nigeria.

Daily Sun reports that a Jumaat service was earlier held at the NAF Base Central Mosque last Friday for the 2018 NAF day celebration.

 

 

