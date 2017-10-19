Benue NMA laments govt.’s ‘insensitivity’ over shelved strike action

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has lamented that the state government and the Management of Federal Medical Center (FMC) were yet to initiate any negotiations with it since the indefinite industrial action began in the state.

The Association made the lamentation while the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), FMC Makurdi branch, distanced itself from the strike embarked upon by the NMA in the state.

Chairman of the NMA in the state, Dr. Obekpa Obekpa, who disclosed this to newsmen, in Makurdi, on Thursday, described the stance of the state government, not to look their way, as ‘insensitivity to the plight of the masses’.

“Since the beginning of the indefinite strike, the Benue State Government and Management of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Makurdi have not invited us for any negotiation. This strike has clearly shown the insensitivity of the stakeholders to the plight of the masses. It has also revealed lack of transparency as well as leadership gap on the part of the stakeholders.

“So, since our demands are genuine for the effective healthcare service delivery in the state, doctors will not go back to work unless the demands are met. Politicizing healthcare service delivery, bringing ethnicity issues, intimidation of doctors and other diversionary tactics won’t work”.

Obekpa further posited that the management of FMC had refused to honour the agreement recently reached by the Federal Government with National Association of Resident Doctors on skipping, entry point for house officers and stagnation.

However, Chairman of the MDCAN at the FMC chapter, Dr. Isaac Nombur, dissociated his association from the strike, stressing that they were not part of the strike from when it began.