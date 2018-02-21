Benue/Nasarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders  in Abuja

Molly Kilete, Abuja; Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris yesterday met with stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa states to find a lasting solution to the incessant attacks by herdsmen.

The meeting which was attended by government officials and traditional rulers from the two states also had members of the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in attendance.

Deputy governor of Benue State, Benson Abondu, led the delegation from Benue State while retired Brigadier-General Muhamed Adeka, special adviser to the Nasarawa State governor led the delegation from Nasarawa State.

Also in attendance were the police commissioners of Benue and Nasarawa states.

The meeting the second to hold in Abuja, after the brutal killings of over 70, persons by Fulani herdsmen in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State on January 1, 2017, was shifted following altercations by the groups accusing each other of being the cause of the killings.

The IGP, who appealed for calm during the meeting, shifted the meeting to yesterday to reduce tension.

The meeting which was supposed to begin at 11, o’clock could not start until about 11:51, when the IGP, walked into the conference.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has called for census of all the communities affected by the nefarious activities of armed bandits and cattle rustlers in Zamfara State.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusau, the Coordinator of the Coalition, in the state, Bilyaminu Badarawa said the census will help in ascertaining the number of casualties with a view of assisting the victims.

Badarawa described killing of innocent people in the state as unfortunate and worrisome.

He lamented that large number of victims of such attacks particularly the women and children have now become vulnerable.