The Sun News
Latest
15th June 2017 - Benue Muslims back state’s anti-grazing law
15th June 2017 - UN: Libya smugglers broadcast abuse of black migrants on social media
15th June 2017 - SAD: Florence Omagbemi’s 15-yr-old son drowned
15th June 2017 - 2017 Budget: Senate warns Osinbajo
15th June 2017 - Chinese pig farmer turns millionaire online writer
15th June 2017 - Putin offers asylum to former FBI Director Comey
15th June 2017 - Bayelsa govt unfold plans to tackle flood in Yenagoa
15th June 2017 - Nigeria’s inflation drops to 16.25 % in May – NBS
15th June 2017 - Benue police rescue kidnap victims, arrest, parade suspects
15th June 2017 - Oyo Assembly confirms nomination of security board members
Home / National / Benue Muslims back state’s anti-grazing law

Benue Muslims back state’s anti-grazing law

— 15th June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Muslim community in Benue State has expressed its support for the anti-open grazing law recently enacted by the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration.

Giving the position of the community, on Wednesday, at the Benue House, in Makurdi, while breaking the Ramadan fast with the Governor, leader of the Muslim community, Sheik Ibrahim Aliyu, said those criticising the law were ignorant of the content and intent of the law, adding that the law was not out to target any particular ethnic group, faith or sect.

Sheik Aliyu said that Muslims who know the extent of the carnage and destruction done to lives and properties in the state by armed herdsmen would stand solidly behind Governor Ortom. He also explained that the law was put in place to safeguard the lives and properties of people of the state.

Aliyu hinted that the Muslim faithful in the state would soon undertake a tour of the far North to explain the content and intent of the law to fellow Muslims who are being misled to attack Governor Ortom.

In a remark, Governor Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, thanked the Muslim community for standing up for truth and supporting the honest attempt by the state government to tackle the incessant farmers/herders clashes in the state.

While noting that the enactment of the law was the best thing to do, the Governor added that inspite of the threats and criticisms from certain quarters, there is no going back on its implementation.

Governor Ortom praised the excellent relationship between Christians and Muslims in the state and maintained that there is no reason for adherents of the two faiths in the state to fight stressing that those killing and destroying lives and property are not true Muslims or Christians as the two faiths preach peace and good neighbourliness.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue Muslims back state’s anti-grazing law

— 15th June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Muslim community in Benue State has expressed its support for the anti-open grazing law recently enacted by the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration. Giving the position of the community, on Wednesday, at the Benue House, in Makurdi, while breaking the Ramadan fast with the Governor, leader of the Muslim community, Sheik…

Share

  • UN: Libya smugglers broadcast abuse of black migrants on social media

    — 15th June 2017

    The UN says human smugglers and criminal gangs in Libya are using social media to broadcast the abuse and violence they inflict on African migrants in their captivity and demand ransoms from their families back home. In a video posted on Facebook, hundreds of emaciated Somalis and Ethiopians, including several children, are seen huddled in…

    Share

  • SAD: Florence Omagbemi’s 15-yr-old son drowned

    — 15th June 2017

    It was a sad news for Coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Florence Omagbemi, as she lost her 15-year-old son, Samson. Samson and one of his classmates were reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Effurun, Delta State, where they had gone to for an after exams party. Media officer for…

    Share

  • 2017 Budget: Senate warns Osinbajo

    — 15th June 2017

    *Says it won’t cede constitutional powers to Executive From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Twenty four hours after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was discharged and acquitted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), the upper chamber has warned the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo not to mistake its consultations with the Executive on important national issues to…

    Share

  • Chinese pig farmer turns millionaire online writer

    — 15th June 2017

    A former assembly line worker and pig farmer, Li Zhi said his life changed completely after he began writing stories online in 2013. Now earning as high as 50,000 yuan ($7,357) or about N2.7m, a month – almost reaching the average income for a chairman of the board at a Chinese A-share-listed company – the…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share