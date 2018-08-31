– The Sun News
Benue monarch condoles with Dickson, donates N.5m towards Cancer Foundation

Paramount ruler of Ijigban kingdom of Benue State , Christopher Onumah Agbo, has commiserated with Governor Seriake Dickson and his family over the death of his mother, GoldCoast Dickson, popularly called Mama Gogo. 

Agbo, who is the father of Dickson’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, urged the governor to cry no more because Mama Gogo has passed to eternal glory, noting that it is better for a son to bury his mother.

The monarch assured the governor of the continuous support and prayers of his family before, during and after the burial.

The monarch also thanked the governor for appointing his son as his spokesman.

A statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, quoted the monarch as having made the remarks when he led a Benue delegation to Toru Orua on a condolence visit to the governor.

Describing the governor as the bridge between the South South and North Central, the monarch also commended Dickson on his landmark achievements and the planned Cancer Centre Foundation to immortalise his mother.

The monarch said he was overwhelmed when he learnt about the planned Foundation in the media and made a contribution of N500 thousand for the Cancer Centre on behalf of his family.

In his response, Dickson thanked the Benue delegation for the visit, stressing that he and his CPS have come a long way.

While describing Francis Agbo as “a brother from another mother,” the governor appreciated Agbo’s family for the donation to the Foundation and called for more support as according to him, the foundation will not be funded with government money.

 

