The motion was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Egli Ahubi, who said that “the motion for suspension is apt and timely too”. Ruling on the matter, the Speaker, Mr Titus Uba, said that Ikyange had violated the House Rules and as such the motion calling for his suspension was in order. Uba, therefore, handed down a six months suspension on his predecessor.

The House had been adjourned from July 10 to Aug. 15 by the impeached Speaker but a section of the lawmakers, numbering 21 had on July 24, reconvened to impeach him and other principal officers. Ikyange has described his impeachment as an “act of illegality” and insisted he was still Speaker.