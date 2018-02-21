Benue killings: Police arrest mastermind, 3 others

The Police have arrested four principal suspects in the New Year day and subsequent killings in Benue State.

Police also arrested those in Possession Of AK-47 rifles and other prohibited arms.

The four principal suspects were arrested in Tunga town, in Nasarawa State, between February 16-19, 2018 by the Intelligence Response Team of the Force.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of Sgt. Solomon Dung and other police officers and others in Benue state.

According to the police, the suspects are: Alhaji Laggi (40 years); who was described as mastermind and gang-leader of the herdsmen group, Mallam Mumini Abdullahi (34 years; Muhammed Adamu (30 years) and Ibrahim Sule (32 years).

The team was led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Habila Joshak.

The suspects reportedly confessed to the killings and mentioned gang members in possession of police rifles they took from the slain police officers and others in possession of arms.

Serious follow-up, the police said, in progress in Benue, Nsarawa and Taraba states.

The police said Laggi was arrested after they deployed their most advanced technology “and he was trailed for more than three weeks before he was finally apprehended.”