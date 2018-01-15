Benue killings: No militia camp in Tunga –IGP

•Lalong apologises to Ortom

• We’re ready to defend our land –Tiv youths

From Iheanacho Nwosu, Magnus Eze, Abuja, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has cleared the air over allegations by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State that militiamen were camped in Tunga village of Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Idris made this explanation yesterday after an assessment visit to Guma and Logo villages and in Benue and Tunga, in Nasarawa states to get firsthand information about the allegations.

“I am here in Tunga today (yesterday); about three days ago, I was in Benue state and just sitting in the Benue stakeholders’ meeting, the governor was making allegations that militia men are trained in Tunga, I think he said Tunga, but I am surprised,” he said.

“From what the chairman said now, nothing like that has happened.

“I have spoken to the Fulani men and Tiv people here and all of them confirmed that there are no militiamen in Tunga. Obviously, as the IGP, sent here by the President, I am happy to hear that.”

The police chief also revealed that adjustments would be made in mobile police deployment to border areas.

“Nobody has the right to attack another person; so, we are going to reinforce the number of mobile men, so they can identify areas where there are build-ups,” he said.

Regardless, Governor Simon Lalung of Plateau State has apologised to his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom, over his comments in which he attributed the recent killing of over 70 persons in Benue to the implementation of anti-open grazing law.

Lalong also said he had warned Ortom against implementing the law.

His comments sparked outrage and condemnation from most Nigerians.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Lalong said: “Let me use this opportunity to, once again, extend our condolences to the people of Benue state over this great loss.

“My prayer is that God would continue to give them and every Nigerian the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I humbly apologise for my comment because I have seen that it was really misconceived and misinterpreted.

“I have great respect for the people and feel pained by the loss of lives. I am also concerned about the unity of the Middle Belt.

“I would not want any impression created that Plateau is fighting Benue at all; we are all brothers and sisters.

“Benue was created out of Plateau and Nassarawa was created out of Plateau, we still remain brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile, Tiv Youths Council (TYC) of Benue State has vowed to defend the land against those it described as ‘marauding Fulani herdsmen.’

The group, which said the spate of killings of its people was an outright genocide; particularly in the face of alleged silence of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government, also accused the security agencies of deliberately allowing the attacks to take place.

President of TYC, Comrade Mike Msuaan, in a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, called on the government to set up judicial inquiry into the killings with a view to revealing the perpetrators of the mayhem and the alleged complicity of the security agencies in the incident.

The group also called for the classification of the murderous herdsmen as terrorist group; while also effecting immediate arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association for their alleged involvement in the attacks.

Msuaan further urged Government to compensate families of victims of the attacks; adding that enactment of anti-open grazing law by the National Assembly will provide permanent solution to the herdsmen-farmers’ clashes in parts of the country.

In a related development, the violent protest which rocked Makurdi, the Benue State capital, last Saturday has been blamed on rumour mongering.

Various speakers, who spoke at the expanded security meeting with stakeholders, religious and community leaders, held at the new banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi, attributed the protest to a rumour that two Hausa men were killed at the Benue Links Park in Wurukum.

Daily Sun gathered that nobody at the meeting, which was attended by representatives from the Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Ijaw as well as the Tiv communities, could give names of those who were killed or their places of residence.

Those who spoke for the Hausa community, including Mallam Baba Ahmed and Barrister Abdulsalam, said they got information that some Fulani men were killed and before long, the information went viral and in no time, snowballed into a violent protest.

Both Ahmed and Abdulsalam, while commending the governor for the peace initiative, pledged their support to ensuring that peace returned to the state which was prided as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Also, leaders of Masev, Ipusu, Tyoshin and Isherev communities from Makurdi, including Senator Fred Orti, Fidelis Myinm and Chief Thomas Alom, described the protest as unfortunate and urged the governor to ensure that all those fingered to have participated in the mayhem are apprehended and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the Taraba state chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association have distanced itself from the threats of bloodbath in states where the anti-open grazing law has been implemented.

Speaking to newsmen in Jalingo, yesterday, the state chairman of the association, Alhaji Sahabi Tukur, said cattle breeders in the state are already exploring diplomatic and legal means of ensuring that grey areas of the law are resolved amicably, rather than taking to arms.

“Nobody wants trouble, we want peace and that is what we are working day and night to have.

“We don’t believe in bloodshed. The situation in Taraba may not be the same with the situation elsewhere, so, if there are threats of bloodbath in other places, that does not apply to Taraba,” he said.