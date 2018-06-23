The Sun News
23rd June 2018 - Navy warns personnel against hard drug
23rd June 2018 - FOR THE RECORDS: President Buhari’s address at APC National Convention in Abuja June 23
23rd June 2018 - APC Convention: Adoption of Consensus as first option excites President Buhari
23rd June 2018 - JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair
23rd June 2018 - 6,800 delegates converge on Abuja for APC National Convention
23rd June 2018 - Explosion rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally, VP injured
23rd June 2018 - Benue killings: NAF deploys 1,000 troops, 300 Special Forces
23rd June 2018 - No journalist in Nigerian detention facility – FG
23rd June 2018 - 2,000 gets free medical services in Delta
23rd June 2018 - Ekiti election: INEC, APC preloading card readers, says Fayose
Benue killings: NAF deploys 1,000 troops, 300 Special Forces

— 23rd June 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has committed over 1,000 officers and men and 300 Special Forces to curb the security challenges in Benue State.
The CAS disclosed this on Saturday when he led the Chairman, House Committee on Defence (Air Force), Hon. Samson Okwu and other top NAF officers to the commissioning ceremony of single officers quarters and Cancer Screening Center at the NAF Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
Abubakar revealed that NAF had also deployed two F7, two Mi-35 helicopter, one ATR and one 350 King Air surveillance aircraft to participate in the Operation Whirl Stroke targeted at checkmating the farmer/herders clashes in Benue.
“The deployment of 2 X F7, 2 x Mi-35 helicopter, 1 x ATR and 1 x 350/ King Air surveillance aircraft to participate in OPERATION WH/RL STROKE targeted at checkmating the farmers/herdsmen clashes attest to the never ending NAF commitment to the protection of both citizens and their properties throughout the length and breadth of the country.
He noted that the Mi-35P aircraft that joined the theater of Operation Whirl Stroke was recently overhauled and was formally accepted back into the NAF two weeks ago.
“The induction of the Mi35P into the theater of OPERATION WHIRL STROKE and the commissioning of various projects in NAF Base Makurdi is a clear testimony of the NAF intent to increase presence in Benue State and add value to people of the State.”
He restated NAF’s commitment towards ensuring that Benue State and the country at large is rid of all forms of security challenges that hinder economic, social and cultural well-being of the people.
The CAS who explained further that the 10 by one-bedroom Single Officers’ Quarters was an initiative to provide accommodation for the increasing number of young officers posted to Makurdi expressed optimism that the effort would address some of the accommodation challenges and provide a conducive atmosphere for increased productivity of the young officers.
He maintained that the establishment a Cancer Screening Center at Makurdi was in recognition that Cancer, had been the second leading cause of death globally and has accounted for 8.8 million deaths in 2015 according to World Health Organisation.
“To reduce the disability, suffering and death caused by cancer worldwide, it is advocated that effective and affordable programmes for early diagnosis, screening, treatment and palliative care be carried out.
“This informed the idea of establishing a cancer screening center in NAF Base Makurdi to facilitate early diagnosis and prevention of premature deaths amongst NAF personnel, families and host communities. It is envisaged that the Cancer Screening Centre in NAF Base Makurdi would provide an additional outlay for provisioning same service to the host community.”

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd June 2018 at 5:55 pm
    Reply

    No amount of the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. will subdue this territory natives of this generation under fulani Political Control. This territory natives of this generation must subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation under the natives Disintegrated Republics which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Don 23rd June 2018 at 9:03 pm
    Reply

    Good a thing Gov. troops are coming to mount security so let them fight and stop herdsmen from killing innocent people and not to disarm vigilante guiding for the safety of life and properties
    Nigeria is country of freedom of religion and not own by one tribe or be hijack by one tribe because of military might.
    There is fire of sulfur raigning from Heaven to wipe out those klilling and sentencing the Christians to death because of the wasted blood of the innocent people and Rev. Fathers and pastors as killed in Nigeria has provaked the anger and wrath of God of Jesus Christ the Saviour.
    Who know no go know because that time is now!

