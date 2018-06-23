Benue killings: NAF deploys 1,000 troops, 300 Special Forces— 23rd June 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has committed over 1,000 officers and men and 300 Special Forces to curb the security challenges in Benue State.
The CAS disclosed this on Saturday when he led the Chairman, House Committee on Defence (Air Force), Hon. Samson Okwu and other top NAF officers to the commissioning ceremony of single officers quarters and Cancer Screening Center at the NAF Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
Abubakar revealed that NAF had also deployed two F7, two Mi-35 helicopter, one ATR and one 350 King Air surveillance aircraft to participate in the Operation Whirl Stroke targeted at checkmating the farmer/herders clashes in Benue.
“The deployment of 2 X F7, 2 x Mi-35 helicopter, 1 x ATR and 1 x 350/ King Air surveillance aircraft to participate in OPERATION WH/RL STROKE targeted at checkmating the farmers/herdsmen clashes attest to the never ending NAF commitment to the protection of both citizens and their properties throughout the length and breadth of the country.
He noted that the Mi-35P aircraft that joined the theater of Operation Whirl Stroke was recently overhauled and was formally accepted back into the NAF two weeks ago.
“The induction of the Mi35P into the theater of OPERATION WHIRL STROKE and the commissioning of various projects in NAF Base Makurdi is a clear testimony of the NAF intent to increase presence in Benue State and add value to people of the State.”
He restated NAF’s commitment towards ensuring that Benue State and the country at large is rid of all forms of security challenges that hinder economic, social and cultural well-being of the people.
The CAS who explained further that the 10 by one-bedroom Single Officers’ Quarters was an initiative to provide accommodation for the increasing number of young officers posted to Makurdi expressed optimism that the effort would address some of the accommodation challenges and provide a conducive atmosphere for increased productivity of the young officers.
He maintained that the establishment a Cancer Screening Center at Makurdi was in recognition that Cancer, had been the second leading cause of death globally and has accounted for 8.8 million deaths in 2015 according to World Health Organisation.
“To reduce the disability, suffering and death caused by cancer worldwide, it is advocated that effective and affordable programmes for early diagnosis, screening, treatment and palliative care be carried out.
“This informed the idea of establishing a cancer screening center in NAF Base Makurdi to facilitate early diagnosis and prevention of premature deaths amongst NAF personnel, families and host communities. It is envisaged that the Cancer Screening Centre in NAF Base Makurdi would provide an additional outlay for provisioning same service to the host community.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Women, youths brainstorm against Benue violence10th June 2018
-
-
Benue: Six killed as rival cults clash in Otukpo town3rd June 2018
2 Comments
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
Navy warns personnel against hard drug— 23rd June 2018
Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Navy has warned its personnel to stay away from illicit drugs, as the service frowns at the use of illicit drugs by its officers and men. The Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile, gave the warning, on Saturday, in Lagos, while addressing personnel at the 10-kilometres…
-
FOR THE RECORDS: President Buhari’s address at APC National Convention in Abuja June 23— 23rd June 2018
ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE NATIONAL CONVENTION OF ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) EAGLE SQUARE ABUJA JUNE 23, 2018 PROTOCOLS It is my pleasure to address you today, on the occasion of our great party’s 2nd National Convention and the first since we rode…
-
APC Convention: Adoption of Consensus as first option excites President Buhari— 23rd June 2018
NAN President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja commended members and leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting consensus as a first option in the election of the party’s national officials. The President, who made the commendation at the opening of the 2018 APC National Convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, said the…
-
JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair— 23rd June 2018
A former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been affirmed as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national Convention of the party held, in Abuja, on Saturday. The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers. Details later…
-
6,800 delegates converge on Abuja for APC National Convention— 23rd June 2018
NAN A total of 6,800 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are in Abuja to elect the party’s new national officers. The delegates are expected to elect new officers into the APC National Working Committee (NWC) whose tenure expires on June 25. President…
-
Entertainment
I can’t marry a short man –Nkechi Blessing, actress— 23rd June 2018
Yoruba actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday better known as Omoge Lekki, has a knack for interpreting roles and of course for controversies. Only last week, she got into a messy fight with another actress, Juliet Ibrahim, after getting a hurtful slap from comedian Arole during a movie shoot. When Inside Nollywood approached Ms Blessing for comments,…
South-West Report
How Ooni founded Ekiti kingdom— 21st June 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti A retelling of the political intrigues that eventually led to the founding of Efon Alaaye in Ekiti State has opened up yet another deception in history. It is the widespread belief that many historic personalities deified, as gods in Yoruba cosmology because of extraordinary feats they performed in their lifetime, did…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja school where kids study under trees— 20th June 2018
Fred Ezeh This may sound like a fairy tale but it is for real. Children still study under trees and unfriendly classrooms in many government owned basic education facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. That is not enough. Children also sit “comfortably” on bare floor while receiving lessons in some public education facilities…
Oriental News
Landslide threatens Abia community— 20th June 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Indigenes of Umuhu Ezechi, a clan in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, who have not been home lately may not recognise their community next time they visit home. Climate change with it devastating effect is having serious toll on the agrarian, community. The community bordered in the north by Ozuitem…
-
Features
Evil uncle: Father of five rapes 8-year-old niece— 23rd June 2018
• He lured my daughter with N50, victim’s mum alleges Damilola Kola-Dare The birth of a new day was gleefully announced by the dissonant tunes of cocks in the groggy and agrarian community of Umudu Egbengwu Nimo in Anambra State. It was June 8 and the time 7am. An innocent eight-year-old girl, Treasure, (surname withheld)…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
Navy shows strength in Gulf of Guinea— 22nd June 2018
… As Nigeria, France, China, Portugal, others participate in Exercise Eku Kugbe Philip Nwosu It was a massive exercise. The Nigerian Navy recently deployed 12 combat ships in the Gulf of Guinea as part of its efforts at improving its capacity to protect the country’s maritime sector. Code-named Exercise Eku Kugbe, the initiative, which involved…
Education Review
Bombshell from VC of Mouau: Our teachers are cheaters— 19th June 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Recently, students from some secondary schools in Ebonyi State, especially from the old Afikpo bloc converged on Government Technical College, Afikpo for a mathematical contest. Also present were their teachers and of course, members of the academic and non-academic staff of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State. The mathematics…
-
TSWeekend
Nothing’ll make me polygamist like dad –Bayode, Victor Olaiya’s son— 22nd June 2018
Ifechi Okoh Bayode, the lanky son of iconic highlife musician, Dr. Victor Olaiya, is actually a chip of the old block. His dexterity on the trumpet at Papingo Dabalaya Nite Club, Surulere, Lagos every Saturday night reminds one of the heydays of his father as a trumpeter. Here, the University of Lagos graduate reveals how…
Opinion
The ranching solution— 22nd June 2018
Robert Obioha; 08111813041; [email protected] For some years, the herdsmen menace has led to crisis of unimaginable proportions. It has led to loss of lives, livestock and properties worth billions of naira. At some point, it appears that the government could not contain the situation. The matter escalated so much that some states came up with…
Columnists
-
For it was Borrowed [1]— 23rd June 2018
On April 21, 2018, as we were celebrating the 20th year anniversary of the Scripture Union, Lagos Area, and it was also the Supporters’ Forum, I reminded my brethren that there were only two Scripture Union Pilgrim groups, when I came to Lagos in 1974. These were the Agege and Moshalasi Pilgrim Groups. I was…
-
No prayer can win us a World Cup!— 23rd June 2018
Did you see that short, human charcoal waving at the corner of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Volgograd, Russia, yesterday, when Nigeria played against Iceland? Phew! That was me! I was also at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Kaliningrad, when Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia. I wore a white T-shirt ticked with a green marker. I…
-
Great personality but different partner— 23rd June 2018
Your partner may have two different personalities. In public, they are admired, approachable, calm, relatable, and nice to a fault that people keep singing how lucky you are to be married to him or her. In fact, your partner may be active in your neighborhood and even in your church marriage counseling committee but he’s…
-
Wanted: Too Old to Run Bill— 23rd June 2018
There have been so much frenzy in the polity about the Not Too Young To Run law, which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari recently. As young people celebrated the new law, which to them is the best thing that have happened since the inception of the current democratic dispensation, the ruling All Progressives Congress…
-
A tale of two shoguns— 23rd June 2018
It’s one tale that has perennially fascinated us, this tale of the two Shoguns of Ogun State who share a lot in common: Bashorun MKO Abiola, a national hero even in death, 25 years after winning an election but was denied being President of Nigeria, and Mike Adenuga, the younger business titan, taking the baton…
-
Are you in a relationship with a control freak?— 23rd June 2018
Control freaks make terrible lovers and husbands. No sane woman should put up with a controlling man who thinks he has the right to tell you how to live your life. Women married to control freaks have no peace. They have no life, no friends and no hobbies. They are always walking on egg shells…
-
The ranching solution— 22nd June 2018
Robert Obioha; 08111813041; [email protected] For some years, the herdsmen menace has led to crisis of unimaginable proportions. It has led to loss of lives, livestock and properties worth billions of naira. At some point, it appears that the government could not contain the situation. The matter escalated so much that some states came up with…
-
Not yet uhuru with cattle ranches— 22nd June 2018
On Tuesday, the Federal Government unveiled what it considered a good programme that would end the protracted herdsmen-farmers’ clashes, which have claimed many lives across the country. In the programme, 94 ranches, in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, are being proposed in 10 states. The ranching programme, approved by the National Economic Council, is…
-
Imperatives of financial literacy— 22nd June 2018
Poverty can never be eradicated; no matter the efforts governments or institutions make, poor folks will always be with us. This position is supported by the declaration of Jesus in Mark 14:7, “For ye have the poor always, and when so ever ye will, ye may do them good.” We are advised to help them…
-
A law as good as inevitable— 22nd June 2018
At a critical stage of the 2015 presidential election, the rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alarmed the nation that, if elected, candidate Muhammadu Buhari would be pushed around by one of his lieutenants. This doubt obviously accounted for a seeming passive almost unnoticeable portion of Buhari’s inaugural speech in which he said “I am for…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
No amount of the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. will subdue this territory natives of this generation under fulani Political Control. This territory natives of this generation must subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation under the natives Disintegrated Republics which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
Good a thing Gov. troops are coming to mount security so let them fight and stop herdsmen from killing innocent people and not to disarm vigilante guiding for the safety of life and properties
Nigeria is country of freedom of religion and not own by one tribe or be hijack by one tribe because of military might.
There is fire of sulfur raigning from Heaven to wipe out those klilling and sentencing the Christians to death because of the wasted blood of the innocent people and Rev. Fathers and pastors as killed in Nigeria has provaked the anger and wrath of God of Jesus Christ the Saviour.
Who know no go know because that time is now!