The Sun News
Latest
17th March 2018 - Benue killings must stop – Pastor Adeboye
17th March 2018 - Buhari, Abdulsalam, others shut down Kano for Dangote’s daughter’s wedding
17th March 2018 - Biafra: IPOB fires back at Ohanaeze
17th March 2018 - 2019: We have no plan to undermine any zone – INEC
17th March 2018 - Kogi massacre: Death toll rises to 50 as PDP blames Gov Bello
17th March 2018 - All set for Obiano’s inauguration
17th March 2018 - Jacob Zuma faces corruption trial
17th March 2018 - I missed being king because of football – Rufai
17th March 2018 - FA Cup Cracker! Conte warns Blues over Iheanacho threat
17th March 2018 - Champions League Draw! Real, Juve meet again
Home / Cover / National / Benue killings must stop – Pastor Adeboye

Benue killings must stop – Pastor Adeboye

— 17th March 2018
  • Residents of 16 out of 23 LGs now displaced, says Ortom

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has visited Benue State where he prayed that God should bring an end to the continuous bloodshed occasioned by incessant attacks by herdsmen. He said the killings of innocent souls across the state must stop now.

Speaking during a prayer session organized for the state at the Government House on Friday, Adeboye who identified with the pains of the Benue people over the killings said he would have been in the state earlier but for the fact that he was instructed by God not to visit before President Buhari did.

“Even if we are in pain, hallelujah is a victorious sound. I am not here to make any political statement because I’m not a politician. I’m here just to pray. The governor is my son; his wife is my daughter, I can’t hear that my children are in trouble and sit at home. I would have been here earlier but I was praying at home and was instructed by God not to come before the President did.

“The Bible says the horse is prepared for the day of battle but safety is of the Lord. Men can hide from men but no one can hide from God. Men can be corrupted, they can decide to do what is not hundred percent correct with the assistance of others but there is no way you can compromise the holiness of God. He is a holy God. He created us all. And I know when we call on Him to intervene, what is impossible for man is possible for God.

“We have felt every pain you have felt. We have wept when we saw you weeping. The fact is: there is no way a man of God will not feel the pain when he sees mass burial. When somebody is dead, you can’t convert that person. That is why we want these killings to stop. God can stop it. He doesn’t play. We will call on Him to fight this battle that we cannot fight. I’m here to pray for the state that the Helper of the helpless will fight our battle,” Adeboye said.

Earlier in a remark, Governor Samuel Ortom while welcoming the man of God and his entourage to the state disclosed that enemies have turned the state to internally displaced persons home as a result of the mindless attacks.

“Your coming is like that of a child who waits for his father to come back and beat whoever is punishing him. I believe the enemies of this state who have turned Benue to IDP camps after displacing people from 16 out of 23 local government areas, a word from you will bring healing and salvation to the state.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue killings must stop – Pastor Adeboye

— 17th March 2018

Residents of 16 out of 23 LGs now displaced, says Ortom Rose Ejembi, Makurdi General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has visited Benue State where he prayed that God should bring an end to the continuous bloodshed occasioned by incessant attacks by herdsmen. He said the killings of…

  • Buhari, Abdulsalam, others shut down Kano for Dangote’s daughter’s wedding

    — 17th March 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Kano, attended the grand wedding Fatiha of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Hajiya Fatima and her groom, Jamilu Abubakar The wedding Fatiha between Fatima and Jamilu, son of a former Inspector-General of police, Muhammad Abubakar, took place at 12 noon at the Kano Emir’s palace. The wedding was conducted by…

  • Biafra: IPOB fires back at Ohanaeze

    — 17th March 2018

    VINCENT KALU The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has accused Ohanaeze Ndigbo of giving a misleading impression that it (IPOB) is a militant organisation. In a statement made available to Saturday Sun yesterday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful expressed shock and disappointment over the utterances of Chief Nwodo  that IPOB is an…

  • 2019: We have no plan to undermine any zone – INEC

    — 17th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has described as false the allegation made by the Apex-Igbo cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s that the Commission was short changing South-East states in the ongoing continuous Voters Registration.  INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Ibeanu Okechukwu refuted the allegation while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after commissioning ICT/CVR staff…

  • Kogi massacre: Death toll rises to 50 as PDP blames Gov Bello

    — 17th March 2018

     EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja The killings by Fulani herdsmen in some communities in Kogi State continued unabatedly on Friday as the death toll continues to rise to a frightening level. Reports say no fewer than 50 people have so far been massacred in Ognaneinugu and environs while hundreds of people have been displaced and many more declared missing. Eyewitness…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share