Benue Killings: Missing Policeman found dead and mutilated

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

One of the four members of the Police Mobile Force Team who were missing during a gun duel with Fulani herdsmen at Adzege village in Ayilamo, Logo Local government area of Benue State, has been found dead.

The Police Mobile Force Team deployed to the area was last Friday, February 9, attacked by herdsmen who engaged them in a gun duel and then burned the police patrol vehicle.

Four of the policemen were declared missing after a headcount of all officers deployed for duty in the area.

Two of the missing policemen were however rescued alive on Sunday, while the mutilated body of one of the missing was discovered in the area on Monday .

Confirming the report in a statement, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Moses Yamu said the remains of the policeman, a Non Commission Officer (NCO), were found with both eyes, ears and nose removed.

“The Command regrets to announce the death of one of its NCO, who was one of the two (2) remaining missing Policemen in the attack of 9/2/2018 . He was found brutally slaughtered, with both eyes and ears as well as nose removed.

“We pray that God Almighty grants him eternal rest. However, the Police remains committed to its statutory and daunting obligation of ensuring security as well as protection of life and property of all, please,” Yamu said.