Benue killings: Ignore agents of disunity, Buhari pleads

…Fayose flays president over insecurity

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti;Remi

Adefulu

Following renewed killings in Benue State by suspected herders, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the people of the state not to fall into the evil design of enemies of peace and unity in the country.

He accused unnamed agents of darkness of desperately trying to bring the country to “this sorry point: a brother killing brother, a neighbour killing a neighbour and a community attacking and killing members of another community.”

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president warned citizens against playing into the hands of the agents of disunity.

“President Buhari says those behind the church attack that left 18 people dead, including two priests, did not mean well for Nigeria and peaceful coexistence.

“The revenge attacks that followed in which 11 members of the Hausa communities were killed are part of the agenda of the bandits and their sponsors to turn Nigerians against one another. We must resist all temptation to fall into thi