Benue killings: We’re considering changing our settlement pattern – Shuluwa

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In this interview, a First Class Traditional Ruler in Benue State, Chief Abu King Shuluwa says the Tiv people are seriously considering changing their settlement pattern as a way of finding lasting solution to the incessant attacks and killings of the people by marauding herdsmen. Shuluwa who is in charge of Sankera axis (Tor Sankera) noted that the attackers had an agenda to take over the land and occupy same. He also spoke on other salient issues affecting the state.

There is this belief in some quarters that the settlement pattern of the Tiv people makes the people vulnerable to attack by herdsmen, how can this be addressed?

If we look at Benue State, particularly, the Tiv people, we are predominantly farmers, even the civil servants, most of them are farmers too because they use these to augment their salaries. The workers have dependants back home in the village that need their attention and the only way to meet these demands is farming. A Tiv man by nature looks for where he can find fertile ground and he is eager to get the fertile ground before his brothers and quickly move in with his wife to occupy it and claim the ownership of the land. It is only in Tiv land that people fight over land whereas in far north they do not care about that. Anywhere in the north, you can easily go and be farming on the land but a Tiv man treasures his land that is why when they (Tiv) came to the Benue valley they discovered that the land is very fertile and the few tribes that were here were driven away that is why you hear Idoma and Igala claiming they were the first settlers.

Like in African setting, an average Tiv man in those days is polygamous. So, in such situation you see the wives getting portions of land for their children. So, in essence, what I am saying is that the struggle for fertile ground caused the scattered settlement you find in Tiv land.

A Tiv man does not mind going as far as to Otukpo where there is fertile ground and occupy, making sure that no one occupies it. He doesn’t mind migrating from one part of Tiv land to another to get fertile land and the reason for this is the type of farming we engage in which requires fertile land like yam, soya bean and all sorts of crops. All these were the reasons for Tiv settlement pattern.

Now, the question is what are we doing to change the pattern of settlement especially in the face of security challenge?

All traditional rulers are now preaching what we call ‘Sortema’ which literally means ‘arrange yourself or sit well.’ We are saying that this scattered settlement pattern is no longer good but let us come and live together and they can now be going to their farms from the big villages. But there is also danger in this, because by the time we have the cluster settlement, there is always an empty land and when the Fulani see that the fertile land is empty, they will want to go in. The Tiv land is very good which do attract the Fulani and what attracted Fulani to Tiv land is the grass and water and Fulani always look for areas where these are available. And they value their cows more than their wives, since they are nomads. For instance, when their wives are pregnant a times they go leaving behind their wives and only leave traces of how they can be located when they give birth.

Fulani were not attacking us in the past. When they come, they go to the chiefs and the chiefs will call the elders of the village and inform them. Fulani come during the dry season and leave as raining season sets in because they do not like muddy area. And when they come and sought for where they could graze, chiefs would show them where they can settle and those days there was no problem because anytime their cows stray to people’s farm, such farmer will report to the chief and the chief would thereafter report to their leader and they would pay and vice versa and there was peace.