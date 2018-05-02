The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Benue killings: Army parades herdsman arrested with AK47
2nd May 2018 - Kwara Police warn residents of new tactics by criminals in Ilorin
2nd May 2018 - Shopkeeper, 51, remanded for allegedly defiling minor
2nd May 2018 - Biafra: Zionists order mass return May 30
2nd May 2018 - Jigawa govt. constructs houses in villages to aid teachers
2nd May 2018 - Austria presents bill cutting welfare for foreign children
2nd May 2018 - UPDATE: Senators ignore DIG Joshak, insist on IGP Idris
2nd May 2018 - Masked, heavily armed security operatives flood NASS complex
2nd May 2018 - 2 mechanics face trial for alleged assault in Kaduna
2nd May 2018 - JUST IN: Court halts Oyo LG poll
Home / National / Benue killings: Army parades herdsman arrested with AK47

Benue killings: Army parades herdsman arrested with AK47

— 2nd May 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Nigerian Army has paraded a Fulani herdsman, one Idi Gemu, after he was arrested with weapons at Adagu village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State in connection with the Benue killings.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari while, in America, last week, told President Donald Trump that herdsmen in Nigeria only go about with sticks and machete occasionally while herding their cattle.

Gemu, who was arrested by men of the 72 Special Forces Battalion with an AK47 rifle, told newsmen, in Makurdi, that the riffle was not his own but belonged to a friend he met while looking for his sheep in Nasarawa/Benue borders.

Gems who spoke in Hausa language said he came from Adadu village in Obi Local government area of Nasarawa State to Guma in search of his missing sheep adding that he later found them among some Fulani guys who were staying in Torkula village in Guma area.

He said because it was too late to go back to Obi as at the time he found his sheep, he decided to stay back with his new found friends.

“So, it was while I was sleeping in the room that soldiers came, searched the house, found the gun in the room and arrested me while his friends escaped.”

But Lt. Col. Suleiman Muhammad told newsmen that on the April 26, men of the 72 Special Forces Battalion arrested three herdsmen militia in Guma and as a follow up to that, they increased their tempo of search which led to the arrest of Idi Gemu.

Muhammad said investigation is pointing to the fact that the three herdsmen arrested earlier and Idi were having the same sponsors even though he refused to name the sponsors.

“From investigation, the arrest of this suspect (Gemu) is pointing to the same source of the other three suspects who were earlier paraded at the weekend,” he said.

He stated the commitment of the army to do everything possible to protect lives and property of Nigerians even as he advised members of the public to avail them with adequate and timely information to enable them carry out their operations successfully.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue killings: Army parades herdsman arrested with AK47

— 2nd May 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Nigerian Army has paraded a Fulani herdsman, one Idi Gemu, after he was arrested with weapons at Adagu village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State in connection with the Benue killings. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari while, in America, last week, told President Donald Trump that herdsmen in Nigeria…

  • ILORIN - AHMADU BELLO WAY

    Kwara Police warn residents of new tactics by criminals in Ilorin

    — 2nd May 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Aminu Pai Saleh, has warned members of the public on new antics criminals used to dispossessed victims of their property in Ilorin. The Commissioner of Police, in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer Kwara State DSP Okasanmi Ajayi stated: “We observed with dismay…

  • abduction

    Shopkeeper, 51, remanded for allegedly defiling minor

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN A 51-year-old shopkeeper, Tunbosun Olayanju, who defiled his six-year-old neighbour’s daughter,was on Wednesday remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos. An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling also ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. The magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, adjourned the case…

  • Biafra: Zionists order mass return May 30

    — 2nd May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The pro-group Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), on Wednesday, called for mass return of all indigenes of the defunct Biafra back home on May 30, this year. May 30 coincides with same date that the late Biafra hero, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, had also declared a Republic of Biafra, decades ago. Addressing a…

  • Jigawa govt. constructs houses in villages to aid teachers

    — 2nd May 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa State Government has constructed 90 houses to ease suffering of teachers posted to remote villages to teach across the state. Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar who stated this, on Wednesday, while fielding questions from newsmen, said his administration had inherited the problem of rejection of posting to hard-to-reach areas by most…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share