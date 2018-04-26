Benue killings: ACF asks FG to set up probe panel
— 26th April 2018
Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Northern mouthpiece, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described Tuesday’s killing of two Catholic priests and some worshipers in a church, at Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, by suspected herders, as most callous and unfortunate.
The forum called on the Federal Government to set up a panel of inquiry into the incessant killings which have continued to bedevil most of the Northern states.
ACF, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, also, said perpetrators of the heineous crimes must be fished out and brought to book, to serve as deterrence to others.
“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) learnt with shock and grieve the killing of two Catholic priests and some worshipers in a church, at Ayar-Mbalom, a community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, by suspected herders on Tuesday.
“The spate of attacks on innocent people, including clergy men and worshippers in their places of worship, is most callous and unfortunate.
“ACF, therefore, calls on the security agencies, to be more proactive and re-strategise their security operations, in order to nip these avoidable blood lettings in the bud.
“Perpetrators of these heineous crimes should be fished out and brought to book, to serve as deterrence to others.
“Furthermore, ACF urges the federal government to set up a panel of inquiry into these incessant killings which have bedevil most of the Northern states, with the hope that amicable solution would be found for common good.”
Somebody should please tell these bunch of hypocrites who called themselves ACF to shut up their smelling mouth! What are you probing? To know whether those massacred were properly killed according to your bloodthirsty taste? Or to know those behind the killings? As if to say all of you are strangers to the excuses and defense of Buhari & his Fulani security chiefs as to those behind killings in Nigeria. As if to say all of you to not aware of the grand Northern agenda. What you people could not achieve through boko haram, you’ve found Fulani herdsmen a potent instrument to achieve. God the Most High will soon visit everyone of you with His burning anger! All those behind these killings will be worst off at the end of the day.