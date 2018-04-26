Benue killings: ACF asks FG to set up probe panel

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Northern mouthpiece, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described Tuesday’s killing of two Catholic priests and some worshipers in a church, at Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, by suspected herders, as most callous and unfortunate.

The forum called on the Federal Government to set up a panel of inquiry into the incessant killings which have continued to bedevil most of the Northern states.

ACF, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, also, said perpetrators of the heineous crimes must be fished out and brought to book, to serve as deterrence to others.

“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) learnt with shock and grieve the killing of two Catholic priests and some worshipers in a church, at Ayar-Mbalom, a community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, by suspected herders on Tuesday.

“The spate of attacks on innocent people, including clergy men and worshippers in their places of worship, is most callous and unfortunate.

“ACF, therefore, calls on the security agencies, to be more proactive and re-strategise their security operations, in order to nip these avoidable blood lettings in the bud.

“Perpetrators of these heineous crimes should be fished out and brought to book, to serve as deterrence to others.

“Furthermore, ACF urges the federal government to set up a panel of inquiry into these incessant killings which have bedevil most of the Northern states, with the hope that amicable solution would be found for common good.”