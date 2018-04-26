The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Sexual harassment in tertiary institutions
26th April 2018 - ‘Lazy’ hoodlums attacked me
26th April 2018 - Talk Back: Danjuma: It’s payback time
26th April 2018 - UN Human Rights chief allowed to visit protest-hit Ethiopian region
26th April 2018 - California arrests ex-cop DeAngelo for serial killings 40 years after
26th April 2018 - Omo-Agege tells our story
26th April 2018 - Envoy hails Nigerians in China
26th April 2018 - Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers
26th April 2018 - APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson
26th April 2018 - Reps summon Buhari over killings
Home / Cover / National / Benue killings: ACF asks FG to set up probe panel

Benue killings: ACF asks FG to set up probe panel

— 26th April 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna 

Northern mouthpiece, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described Tuesday’s killing of two Catholic priests and some worshipers in a church, at Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, by suspected herders, as most callous and unfortunate.

The forum called on the Federal Government to set up a panel of inquiry into the incessant killings which have continued to bedevil most of the Northern states. 

ACF, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, also, said perpetrators of the heineous crimes must be fished out and brought to book, to serve as deterrence to others.

 “Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) learnt with shock and grieve the killing of two Catholic priests and some worshipers in a church, at Ayar-Mbalom, a community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, by suspected herders on Tuesday. 

“The spate of attacks on innocent people, including clergy men and worshippers in their places of worship, is most callous and unfortunate.  

“ACF, therefore, calls on the security agencies, to be more proactive and re-strategise their security operations, in order to nip these avoidable blood lettings in the bud. 

“Perpetrators of these heineous crimes should be fished out and  brought to book, to serve as deterrence to others. 

“Furthermore, ACF urges the federal government to set up a panel of inquiry into these incessant killings which have bedevil most of the Northern states, with the hope that amicable solution would be found for common good.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

1 Comment

  1. Pascal Chimezie 26th April 2018 at 9:59 am
    Reply

    Somebody should please tell these bunch of hypocrites who called themselves ACF to shut up their smelling mouth! What are you probing? To know whether those massacred were properly killed according to your bloodthirsty taste? Or to know those behind the killings? As if to say all of you are strangers to the excuses and defense of Buhari & his Fulani security chiefs as to those behind killings in Nigeria. As if to say all of you to not aware of the grand Northern agenda. What you people could not achieve through boko haram, you’ve found Fulani herdsmen a potent instrument to achieve. God the Most High will soon visit everyone of you with His burning anger! All those behind these killings will be worst off at the end of the day.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Envoy hails Nigerians in China

— 26th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Anderson Madubike, has said that Nigerians resident in China are very hardworking and law-abiding. Madubike made the commendation after a holistic tour of Jiangsu Province, in China. In the course of the tour, Madubike visited the Deputy Director-General of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education,…

  • Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

    — 26th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will join all rollback malaria partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease in the state. Speaking yesterday, during his investiture as the grand ambassador for malaria elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said his administration has made the fight against…

  • Dickson

    APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson

    — 26th April 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has once more said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win elections in Bayelsa State. Dickson, who accused APC in Bayelsa of harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens, said the party can never be entrusted with the people’s mandate.  The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo,…

  • Reps summon Buhari over killings

    — 26th April 2018

    • Threaten to shutdown National Assembly • CAN calls Christians out for protest • Presidency reacts Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Job Osazuwa and Chukwudi Nweje The House of Representatives, yesterday,  summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain efforts being made by government to check the endless killings in Benue State and contain security challenges…

  • HERDSMEN Anyibe

    44 killed in fresh Benue, Nasarawa attacks

    — 26th April 2018

    …Sultan gives MACBAN ultimatum From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Linus Oota, Lafia At least, 37 persons were reportedly killed, several others injured and some still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked three council wards in Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State. Seven others were killed in a separate attack in Nasarawa State. The affected Benue villages…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share