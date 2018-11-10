Gabam, who charged members of the group to intensify their tempo in ensuring that the party’s candidate emerges in next year’s election, also appealed to them to go and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) as a tool to dislodge both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

“The decision of the party is not parochial. It was done in the interest of the party. We are still working hard to win Benue State come 2019.

“You must have your PVCs and work as a team. SDP has no faction in Benue and we must strengthen the party in the state. We employ you to remain humble, avoid violence, and work for the progress of the party.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of group, Alaka Donald, said that with Stephen as its candidate, the election would be a coaster roller ride for the party.

“We are happy that the party deemed it necessary to recognise Hon. Stephen. We are going to step up the campaign to ensure that our candidate, coast home to victory. We have suffered enough in Benue State. We need the likes of Hon. Stephen to bail us out,” he added.

In another development, the Primate of King David International Ministry, Pastor Davidson Akhimien has challenged the Federal Government to stop the sponsorship of religious pilgrimages to either Jerusalem or Mecca.

Pastor Akhimien, who is also the presidential candidate of Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) ahead of next year’s election, made the appealed yesterday in Abuja when he delivered a keynote address at the Forum of Ministers for Peace and Reconciliation, titled: ‘The impact of religion on Nigeria’s democracy,’ noted that spirituality was a personal affairs.