Benue groups threaten to implement Anti-Grazing law if…

…’My people will stone me if I don’t implement the law’ – Ortom

…MACBAN appeals for more time

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The three major Socio cultural groups in Benue State have warned that if Governor Samuel Ortom fails to implement the anti-open grazing law by November 1, 3027, as earlier promised, the common man would implement the law.

President General of Mzough U Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege, gave the warning while speaking on behalf of Mzough U Tiv, the Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’Igede, during a security meeting between the state Governor, Samuel Ortom and leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) held at the new Banquet Hall of the Government House, in Makurdi, on Monday.

Ujege maintained that the law was people’s law and not government’s law, saying: “We called for it because we lost so many people, our homes were being burnt and property worth several billions of naira were destroyed.”

While stressing that the Benue people would be worst for it if the law is not implemented as planned, Ujege said ranching had both short and long term benefits adding that there are consequences of not implementing the law even as he urged the leadership of MACBAN to support in the implementation of the law.

“There are consequences of not implementing this law as our people will be worst hit. Ranching has both short and long term benefits. If you don’t implement this law, the common man will implement this law and this law must be implemented immediately but we can only allow you (governor) if you want to implement the law in phases.”

Urging MACBAN to support the state in the implementation of the law, Ujege said the law is to among other benefits, stop the attack on the Fulanis, improve the economy of Benue and Nigeria as a whole, stop cattle rustling and the killing of Fulanis as well stop transmission of diseases from animals to man among others.

Earlier, President of MACBAN, Mohammed Kirowa had appealed to the state governor to consider extending the time for the implementation of the law to allow for proper education of its members dome of whom were born and bred in Benue State and had no other place to call home than Benue.

The MACBAN President who noted that it was the first time the association was being formally invited to contribute to the planned implementation of the law maintained that it would need more time to carry out advocacy and awareness campaign to its members for an effective implementation of the law.

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom, said that he had no choice but to go ahead with the November 1 implementation of the law, saying his people would stone him if he failed to implement the law. The governor also told the visiting MACBAN executives that if he does not implement the law, his people would lose confidence in him but assured that the law would have human face.