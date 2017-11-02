Benue group trains women to counsel students against radicalisation, violent extremism

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group, the Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NEGYII), has trained 32 women as peace advocates to counsel students against radicalisation and violent extremism in 20 selected schools in Makurdi and Buruku Local Government Areas of Benue State. Speaking to our correspondent after the training workshop at the Smile View Hotel, in Makurdi, President of NEGYII, Mr. Ambassador Onoja, said the essence of the training was to prevent the scenario in the north eastern part of the country where youths were recruited into the Boko Haram sect from recurring in the north central. “The reason for the training is to prevent the scenario in the north east from birthing in the north central. There is need to therefore a proactive step in the prevention of radicalisation and violent extremism among students.” Onoja also said the training was one among many others NEGYII projects which, in collaboration with the CLEEN Foundation Consortium, is undertaking across different strata of the society such as the traditional rulers, community leaders and religious leaders. While stating that the schools counselling project would run for two years, Onoja explained that women were particularly chosen for the project because they play vital roles in peace building and prevention of violence adding that, “women are naturally averse to violence as they are the true victims of the fall out of violence.” “The choice of women for this project is very significant because aside from being victims of violence and radicalisation, they are always affected by the outcome of every violence. They are the ones that suffer the loss of husbands and children. They are the ones that suffer and deprivation among other things in times of violence and radicalisation.” Presenting a paper titled: “Understanding Individual Motivations for Radicalisation and Violent Extremism,” Dr. Samuel Ochinyabo of the Benue State University said there was need to understand why people join and engage in radicalisation and violent extremism. “This is against the backdrop that until we understand why and what drives them, only then can we be able to tackle the challenges that accompany it and be able to help others from joining or being radicalised for the purpose. So, for us to be able to help students and our youths keep out of this path of destruction, we must understand how these processes work out and their operational tactics.”