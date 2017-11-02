The Sun News
Latest
2nd November 2017 - Benue group trains women to counsel students against radicalisation, violent extremism
2nd November 2017 - I don’t want to renew my Madrid contract, Ronaldo declares
2nd November 2017 - PDP chair: Bode George visits Gombe Thursday
2nd November 2017 - PDP Congress: Court restrains Ogun caretaker c’ittee from exercise
2nd November 2017 - Fayose commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death
2nd November 2017 - 2 remanded in prison for dealing in cocaine
2nd November 2017 - Customs seizes 39 vehicles, others in Sokoto
2nd November 2017 - Buhari’s Chief of Staff, HoS, Oyo-Ita in hot exchanges
2nd November 2017 - Ghost workers: EFCC begins trial of civil servants with 200 bank accounts, 8 others
2nd November 2017 - Ozubulu massacre: Police unveil suspected killers
Home / National / Benue group trains women to counsel students against radicalisation, violent extremism

Benue group trains women to counsel students against radicalisation, violent extremism

— 2nd November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group, the Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NEGYII), has trained 32 women as peace advocates to counsel students against radicalisation and violent extremism in 20 selected schools in Makurdi and Buruku Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Speaking to our correspondent after the training workshop at the Smile View Hotel, in Makurdi, President of NEGYII, Mr. Ambassador Onoja, said the essence of the training was to prevent the scenario in the north eastern part of the country where youths were recruited into the Boko Haram sect from recurring in the north central.

“The reason for the training is to prevent the scenario in the north east from birthing in the north central. There is need to therefore a proactive step in the prevention of radicalisation and violent extremism among students.”

Onoja also said the training was one among many others NEGYII projects which, in collaboration with the CLEEN Foundation Consortium, is undertaking across different strata of the society such as the traditional rulers, community leaders and religious leaders.

While stating that the schools counselling project would run for two years, Onoja explained that women were particularly chosen for the project because they play vital roles in peace building and prevention of violence adding that, “women are naturally averse to violence as they are the true victims of the fall out of violence.”

“The choice of women for this project is very significant because aside from being victims of violence and radicalisation, they are always affected by the outcome of every violence. They are the ones that suffer the loss of husbands and children. They are the ones that suffer and deprivation among other things in times of violence and radicalisation.”

Presenting a paper titled: “Understanding Individual Motivations for Radicalisation and Violent Extremism,” Dr. Samuel Ochinyabo of the Benue State University said there was need to understand why people join and engage in radicalisation and violent extremism.

“This is against the backdrop that until we understand why and what drives them, only then can we be able to tackle the challenges that accompany it and be able to help others from joining or being radicalised for the purpose. So, for us to be able to help students and our youths keep out of this path of destruction, we must understand how these processes work out and their operational tactics.”
Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue group trains women to counsel students against radicalisation, violent extremism

— 2nd November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group, the Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NEGYII), has trained 32 women as peace advocates to counsel students against radicalisation and violent extremism in 20 selected schools in Makurdi and Buruku Local Government Areas of Benue State. Speaking to our correspondent after the training workshop at the Smile View Hotel,…

  • PDP chair: Bode George visits Gombe Thursday

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Chief Olabode Ibiyanka George is expected in Gombe, on Thursday, in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders as he contests for the position of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This was disclosed to Daily Sun by the media contact for the Bode George campaign organisation, Amodu Taiwo,…

  • PDP Congress: Court restrains Ogun caretaker c’ittee from exercise

    — 2nd November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The state congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold, on Saturday, may have suffered a set back, as a Magistrate Court, sitting in Abeokuta, has restrained the Caretaker Committee from holding the congress. The Bayo Dayo-led faction of the state exco of the party had approached the court to…

  • Fayose commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death

    — 2nd November 2017

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has commiserated with former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the death of his first son, Jide. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, Governor Fayose, who said he received the news of Jide’s death with shock, prayed that the Almighty Allah will console…

  • 2 remanded in prison for dealing in cocaine

    — 2nd November 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Two men, Okonkwo Victor and Bankole Johnson, were yesterday remanded in prison by Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari of the Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged unlawful dealing in cocaine. Okonkwo and Bankole, who also goes by the name Rotimi Adekunle, were arraigned before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share