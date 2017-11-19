The Sun News
Home / National / Benue grazing law: Miyetti Allah’ll be held responsible for breakdown of law, order – state govt

Benue grazing law: Miyetti Allah’ll be held responsible for breakdown of law, order – state govt

— 19th November 2017

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Governmentbhas said that the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) should be held responsible for any crisis resulting from the implementation of the anti-open grazing law in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi, on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Fulani Matters, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya condemned recent statement credited to leadership of MAKH describing the recent Anti-Open Grazing Law in force in the state as a time bomb.

He lamented that despite calls by the state governor to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest Bodejo, he had still not been arrested but had continued to make inflammatory statements against the law.

Tambaya noted that the law was not targeted against herdsmen as being insinuated by Abdullahi Bodejo led MAKH stressing that since the law came into force in the state, crises between herders and farmers had reduced to the barest minimum.

“The anti open grazing law is not targeted at herders alone but it is for everyone rearing livestocks in the state, be it fulanis, Tivs, Idoma, Igala, Nupe, Igbo or Youruba. It is a misconception for Bodejo to say that the law is targeted at destroying herder’s means of livelihood.

“For instance, I was born and bred in Benue State and have seen Fulanis or herders coexisting peacefully with the Benue people until a few years back when the situation took a dangerous dimension resulting in the loss of many lives and property.”

Tambaya said it was for that reason that the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration took up the challenge and implemented the anti open grazing law for the benefit of everyone in the state adding that despite the law in force, herders were not under any threat and are very safe to live in the state.

He commended the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, the civilian Joint Task Force and other security agencies in the state for ensuring peace, law and order in the state since the commencement of the implementation of the anti-open grazing law.

 

About author

Segun Adio

Latest

  • Malnutrition: FG, GAIN to conduct food consumption survey

    — 19th November 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja An international non-governmental organisation, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has said it would support Nigeria by conducting food consumption survey for the country. Executive Director of GAIN, Lawrence Haddad, stated this in Abuja, at the weekend, explaining that the organisation would partner other bodies to carry out the exercise. Haddad,…

  • Group lauds MTN initiative on maternal, child healthcare

    — 19th November 2017

    A non-governmental organisation, the Advocacy Working Group (AWG), Ogun State Chapter, has described the launch of “Yellow Heart” initiative of MTN Foundation in the state as a development that would further promote maternal and child mortality rate in the country. Chairman of the Group, Mrs. Kemi Balogun, who said this at the event in Abeokuta,…

  • Warri Area Command reads Riot Acts to Vigilante Corps

    — 19th November 2017

    Warri Area Command Read Riot Acts To Vigilante Corps From: Ben Dunno, Warri The Warri Area Commander of the Nigerian Police, ACP Muhammad Shaba, has warned members of the vigilante groups under its command to adhere strictly to the code of ethnics and rules of engagement establishing it so as to enhance professionalism in its…

  • Ekweremadu to speak at Mediators’ conference

    — 19th November 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) has named Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu as keynote speaker at its Annual General Meeting and conference in Abuja. A statement by the 1st Vice President of the Institute,  Mrs. Margaret Nwagbo, said Senator Ekweremadu would be speaking on “Myth and Reality of Agitations:…

