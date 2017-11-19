Benue grazing law: Miyetti Allah’ll be held responsible for breakdown of law, order – state govt

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Governmentbhas said that the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) should be held responsible for any crisis resulting from the implementation of the anti-open grazing law in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi, on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Fulani Matters, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya condemned recent statement credited to leadership of MAKH describing the recent Anti-Open Grazing Law in force in the state as a time bomb.

He lamented that despite calls by the state governor to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest Bodejo, he had still not been arrested but had continued to make inflammatory statements against the law.

Tambaya noted that the law was not targeted against herdsmen as being insinuated by Abdullahi Bodejo led MAKH stressing that since the law came into force in the state, crises between herders and farmers had reduced to the barest minimum.

“The anti open grazing law is not targeted at herders alone but it is for everyone rearing livestocks in the state, be it fulanis, Tivs, Idoma, Igala, Nupe, Igbo or Youruba. It is a misconception for Bodejo to say that the law is targeted at destroying herder’s means of livelihood.

“For instance, I was born and bred in Benue State and have seen Fulanis or herders coexisting peacefully with the Benue people until a few years back when the situation took a dangerous dimension resulting in the loss of many lives and property.”

Tambaya said it was for that reason that the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration took up the challenge and implemented the anti open grazing law for the benefit of everyone in the state adding that despite the law in force, herders were not under any threat and are very safe to live in the state.

He commended the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, the civilian Joint Task Force and other security agencies in the state for ensuring peace, law and order in the state since the commencement of the implementation of the anti-open grazing law.