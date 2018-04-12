The Sun News
Benue govt. withdraws suit against Tsav

— 12th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

After several months of legal fireworks, the Benue State Government, on Thursday, withdrew suits against the Public Complaints Commissioner in charge of Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav and his Personal Assistant, Torkuma Uker, over alleged conspiracy and forging government documents.

Daily Sun gathered that cases instituted against the former Lagos State police boss by the Samuel Ortom-led administration in the state was withdrawn after he (Tsav) publicly apologised to the governor and the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, through a letter which he copied to anti-graft agencies and made available to the press.

When the case came up for hearing, on Thursday, counsel to the Benue State Government, Andrew Wombo, who appeared alongside Thomas Shachia, informed the court that the accused perosn, Alhaji Tsav, had publicly apologised to the state governor as he was  misled by the source of his information.

Wombo noted that since Alhaji Tsav had regretted his action and already apologised, his client, the Benue State Government wishes to withdraw the criminal charges of forgery and conspiracy against him (Tsav).

Wombo, thereafter, made an oral application to discontinue with the case against Alhaji Tsav, an application which Tsav’s counsel, Anthony Agadah, did not object.

Presiding Judge, Dennis Ingya, thereafter, granted the application of Wombo, and struck out the case.

 

