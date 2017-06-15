The Sun News
Benue govt, Tsav trade words over PCC

— 15th June 2017

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has advised former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav to resign his appointment as Public Complaints Commissioner and join active partisan politics.
This was even as Tsav, fired back that he was appointed commissioner based on merit and credibility by men of honour and integrity.
Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi yesterday, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua said the call on Tsav to resign and join active partisan politics became necessary because his conduct so far indicated that he had adjudicated the responsibility of his office and delved into the political arena. Abubakar Tsav should resign his position as Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission and join us in politics so that we can engage ourselves on a partisan platform.”
Agerzua who noted that rather than use his power as Public Complaints Commissioner to investigate public officers and thereafter, hand them over to the appropriate authority for prosecution, Tsav had continued to use his office to further his personal interest. He publicly opposed us when we were campaigning for governorship. He is hiding between the smooth screen of public complaints commission to attack us. He should step aside and meet us in the ring so that we can dig it out.”
But, in a swift reaction, Tsav said his responsibility as an Ombudsman is not to team up with a corrupt government to perpetrate acts of injustice against the ordinary people but rather to be a watch dog for social justice. Tsav accused the administration of threatening to use a court judgement to remove him as commissioner.

