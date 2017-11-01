Benue govt. moves Monkeypox victim to BSUTH

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government says it has moved the suspected victim of monkey pox in the state to the Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) and deployed medical personnel to carry out necessary investigation on her.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Cecelia Ojabo, who spoke with newsmen, on Wednesday, disclosed that on receiving the report of the suspected case, she immediately deployed medical doctors to Gboko to get the victim, Wuese Alough and move her to the hospital for further medical investigation.

Dr. Ojabo explained that the blood sample of the suspected victim would be taken for necessary laboratory analysis to confirm whether or not they were indeed a case of Monkey pox or not even as she called on people of the state not to panic but remain calm as necessary measures were in place to protect them from the disease.

She pointed out that the state government had, long before now, shown serious concern over the outbreak of the virus in other parts of the country, and that was why it embarked on serious sensitisation campaigns on how to people can guide against contacting.

The Commissioner appealed to anyone who sees and suspects Monkey Pox to immediately report same to the nearest medical facility for prompt action and advised the people to abstain from consumption of any form of Bush meat, particularly monkey, rat, squirrel, stressing that they should also reduce handshake as these preventive measures would go a long way in preventing it’s spread.

Ojabo also called on Medical personnel to have a high index of suspicion of all fever of unknown origin and make necessary referral to the infectious Unit of the Benue State Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspected monkey pox victim, who is presently at the infections unit of the Benue State Teaching Hospital in Makurdi disclosed that she must have contacted the disease from her boyfriend who visited her from Enugu a few weeks ago.