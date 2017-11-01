The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Benue govt. moves Monkeypox victim to BSUTH
1st November 2017 - Why we’re backing Buhari, by Delta oil communities
1st November 2017 - Court threatens to withdraw bail granted Abubakar Tsav
1st November 2017 - Another Hollywood producer accused of sexual harrasment, denies claims
1st November 2017 - PDP chair: Dokpesi, Daniel, others meet
1st November 2017 - No more open grazing in Benue, Ortom declares
1st November 2017 - Senate threatens to arrest IGP Idris
1st November 2017 - Mass evacuation of patients at UBTH over Monkeypox scare
1st November 2017 - Fayose can give Nigerians the leadership we deserve – CAN
1st November 2017 - I regret not heeding OBJ’s call to vie for Ogun governorship – Prof. Afonja
Home / National / Benue govt. moves Monkeypox victim to BSUTH

Benue govt. moves Monkeypox victim to BSUTH

— 1st November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government says it has moved the suspected victim of monkey pox in the state to the Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) and deployed medical personnel to carry out necessary investigation on her.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Cecelia Ojabo, who spoke with newsmen, on Wednesday, disclosed that on receiving the report of the suspected case, she immediately deployed medical doctors to Gboko to get the victim, Wuese Alough and move her to the hospital for further medical investigation.

Dr. Ojabo explained that the blood sample of the suspected victim would be taken for necessary laboratory analysis to confirm whether or not they were indeed a case of Monkey pox or not even as she called on people of the state not to panic but remain calm as necessary measures were in place to protect them from the disease.

She pointed out that the state government had, long before now, shown serious concern over the outbreak of the virus in other parts of the country, and that was why it embarked on serious sensitisation campaigns on how to people can guide against contacting.

The Commissioner appealed to anyone who sees and suspects Monkey Pox to immediately report same to the nearest medical facility for prompt action and advised the people to abstain from consumption of any form of Bush meat, particularly monkey, rat, squirrel, stressing that they should also reduce handshake as these preventive measures would go a long way in preventing it’s spread.

Ojabo also called on Medical personnel to have a high index of suspicion of all fever of unknown origin and make necessary referral to the infectious Unit of the Benue State Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspected monkey pox victim, who is presently at the infections unit of the Benue State Teaching Hospital in Makurdi disclosed that she must have contacted the disease from her boyfriend who visited her from Enugu a few weeks ago.

 

Post Views: 29
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue govt. moves Monkeypox victim to BSUTH

— 1st November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government says it has moved the suspected victim of monkey pox in the state to the Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) and deployed medical personnel to carry out necessary investigation on her. Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Cecelia Ojabo, who spoke with newsmen, on Wednesday, disclosed…

  • Why we’re backing Buhari, by Delta oil communities

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Elders and youth leaders from the Niger Delta region have justified their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the recent approval for the recruitment and training of 10,000 youths from the region for Oil pipeline Surveillance and protection jobs. The elders and youths speaking through the Host Communities…

  • Court threatens to withdraw bail granted Abubakar Tsav

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Isaac Ajim, has threatened to withdraw the bail granted to Federal Commissioner, Federal Complaint Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav on self recognition, if he fails to appear on the next adjourned date. The Chief Magistrate who stated this, on Wednesday, during the hearing of…

  • PDP chair: Dokpesi, Daniel, others meet

    — 1st November 2017

    …Says contest, a family affair From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of the December 9 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), four aspirants for national chairmanship seat met, in Abuja, on Tuesday night. Those in attendance at the meeting were former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba…

  • No more open grazing in Benue, Ortom declares

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Benue State begins the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law yesterday, on Wednesday, Governor Samuel Ortom has said that there is no more open grazing in the state. This is even as the Cattle Rearers Association, International Cattle Market, Makurdi chapter, has called on the state government to allow their…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share