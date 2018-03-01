The Sun News
Benue govt. confirms invasion of Mbatoho Chile community, urges military to chase out herdsmen, cattle
1st March 2018 - Alleged false information: Court grants Dino Melaye N100,000 bail
1st March 2018 - China criticises U.S. over Taiwan travel bill
1st March 2018 - Reps pass vote of no confidence on Fayemi, Bawa-Bwari
1st March 2018 - Russia open to cooperation with EU, U.S. – Putin
1st March 2018 - Buhari committed to rebuilding North East, says PCNI
1st March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76
1st March 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: APC holds mega rally in Edo
1st March 2018 - BREAKING: Pipeline explosion rocks Lagos suburb
1st March 2018 - FG embarks on maintenance of federal roads in Delta
Benue govt. confirms invasion of Mbatoho Chile community, urges military to chase out herdsmen, cattle

Benue govt. confirms invasion of Mbatoho Chile community, urges military to chase out herdsmen, cattle

— 1st March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has confirmed the invasion of Mbatoho Chile area of Makurdi, Benue State, where herdsmen were said to have sacked over 5,000 villagers, last Monday.

The state government also said that security agencies have been sent to the community to maintain peace.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Lawrence Onoja Jr, who disclosed this to newsmen, on Wednesday evening, said immediately the news of the Fulani invasion in the area got to Governor Samuel Ortom, he directed the Special Adviser on Security to move to the area on a fact-finding mission.

Onoja said on getting to the village, situated on an island, the Security Adviser discovered that the herdsmen, after burning many houses, moved their cattle into the village and made them to feed on the crops of the farmers.

“It’s an area that is not covered by the military but the security agents have been mobilized to the place. The security operatives are now trying to push the Fulani herdsmen out of the place so that the locals can go back to their homes.”

The Information Commissioner, who lamented an increase in the influx of herdsmen and their cattle into the state since the Army’s Ex Ayem Akpatuma exercise commenced, regretted that despite an existing Anti-Open Grazing law in place in the state, the herdsmen seemed to be more emboldened to graze their cattle without recourse to the law.

“There have been increased influx of herdsmen and their cattle in the state since the Army came. The Fulani herdsmen are now grazing openly in the state despite an anti open grazing law in force in the state. For now, we are not completely satisfied with the Military Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) but it’s still too early to judge.”

 

