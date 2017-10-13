The Sun News
Latest
13th October 2017 - Benue govt approves N8b overdraft for workers’ salaries, pension
13th October 2017 - AU urges actions to reduce impact of disasters in Africa
13th October 2017 - FG assures on safety of vaccines in S’ East, other states
13th October 2017 - Kenyan police use teargas to disperse opposition protesters in 3 cities
13th October 2017 - Mystery flood ravages Edo communities
13th October 2017 - Happen now! Army flags off Exercise Crocodile Smile
13th October 2017 - Sudden disasters leaving 14 million homeless yearly, UN warns
13th October 2017 - Nigeria economy: Buhari gave us mandate to target north -W/Bank
13th October 2017 - Nigeria pledges firm commitment to eradicate poverty
13th October 2017 - Chad withdraws troops from fight against Boko Haram in Niger
Home / National / Benue govt approves N8b overdraft for workers’ salaries, pension

Benue govt approves N8b overdraft for workers’ salaries, pension

— 13th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In an effort to ensure the payment of two months salaries promised workers and pensioners in the state, Benue State executive council, on Rhursday, approved that the Ministry of Finance should obtain an overdraft of N8 billion.

Recall that while suspending the indefinite strike embarked upon by the state workers on Tuesday night, the organised labour and the state government had agreed that two months salaries be paid to all categories of workers and pensioners in the state between Thursday and Friday this week.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Lawrence Onoja Jnr, while briefing newsmen at the end of the Executives council meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday evening, disclosed that the state government would join allocations for the months of August and September with the N8 billion to pay the two months salaries and pension.

Onoja said the overdraft was in line with the recent agreement reached between the state government and organized labour and added that payments to the two categories of people would be effected without delay.

While also intimating newsmen of council’s approval of the termination of appointments of contract staff, the Information Commissioner who explained that the measure was to scale down government expenditure, also stated that the council equally agreed that the Tertseah Ikyaabo salary verification committee report should be immediately implemented in order to save costs.

Onoja said N73 million was approved for the purchase of fire fighting equipment for Makurdi while that of Otukpo, Gboko and Katsina-Ala would be purchased later.

 

 

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue govt approves N8b overdraft for workers’ salaries, pension

— 13th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an effort to ensure the payment of two months salaries promised workers and pensioners in the state, Benue State executive council, on Rhursday, approved that the Ministry of Finance should obtain an overdraft of N8 billion. Recall that while suspending the indefinite strike embarked upon by the state workers on…

  • AU urges actions to reduce impact of disasters in Africa

    — 13th October 2017

    The African Union (AU) reiterated on Friday that African governments and stakeholders must take actions in implementing policies to reduce negative impacts of disasters on the African continent. The AU made the call on the occasion of International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR), observed every year on Oct. in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, The commemoration…

  • FG assures on safety of vaccines in S’ East, other states

    — 13th October 2017

      From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The Federal Government has assured that vaccines being used to protect children against killer diseases are safe. The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) in a statement issued by its Head of Public Relations, Saadu Salahu, on Friday, called on parents and care-givers, especially those in the South-East to ignore…

  • Happen now! Army flags off Exercise Crocodile Smile

    — 13th October 2017

    The Nigerian Army has assembled it’s men in Lagos for the flag off of Exercise Crocodile Smile II. Over 1000 military personnel, including the Special Boat Services of the Nigerian Navy are presently in Tarkwa Bay area of Lagos for the flag off. Already, artillery gun shots have been ringing out from the area with…

  • Nigeria economy: Buhari gave us mandate to target north -W/Bank

    — 13th October 2017

      The World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim revealed Thursday in an interview with Punch Newspaper reporter that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the bank definite instruction to focus on the north of Nigeria in his economic policy, As a result, Jim  said that the bank had concentrated on the northern region of Nigeria in line…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share