Benue govt approves N8b overdraft for workers’ salaries, pension

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In an effort to ensure the payment of two months salaries promised workers and pensioners in the state, Benue State executive council, on Rhursday, approved that the Ministry of Finance should obtain an overdraft of N8 billion.

Recall that while suspending the indefinite strike embarked upon by the state workers on Tuesday night, the organised labour and the state government had agreed that two months salaries be paid to all categories of workers and pensioners in the state between Thursday and Friday this week.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Lawrence Onoja Jnr, while briefing newsmen at the end of the Executives council meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday evening, disclosed that the state government would join allocations for the months of August and September with the N8 billion to pay the two months salaries and pension.

Onoja said the overdraft was in line with the recent agreement reached between the state government and organized labour and added that payments to the two categories of people would be effected without delay.

While also intimating newsmen of council’s approval of the termination of appointments of contract staff, the Information Commissioner who explained that the measure was to scale down government expenditure, also stated that the council equally agreed that the Tertseah Ikyaabo salary verification committee report should be immediately implemented in order to save costs.

Onoja said N73 million was approved for the purchase of fire fighting equipment for Makurdi while that of Otukpo, Gboko and Katsina-Ala would be purchased later.