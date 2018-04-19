Benue Govt alleges plot to attack communities 

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has raised the alarm over planned attack by people suspected to be hired mercenary on five communities within the next few days.

Acting Governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu, raised the alarm yesterday.

He disclosed this shortly after the State Executive Council Meeting held at Government House Makurdi.

He said: “We have received security reports which indicated that large number of hired armed mercenary have moved into the Benue Valley and mapped out different locations to launch possible attacks on five major communities in the state, simultaneously.

‘‘The reports further showed that the hired mercenary would be carrying out their nefarious attacks on the communities occupied by people around the riverine areas.

‘‘This development is absolutely worrisome and unhealthy to our state, and we condemn it in totality. Since we got this report, we have not rested in our oars. I have been meeting with all the heads of security formations in the state, for us to find ways of stopping these people.”

The acting governor urged the Federal Government to take proactive action to safeguard life and property of people residing in the state.

He called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, deploy more security personnel, particularly in and around border communities ‘‘so as to protect those living along the bank of River Ben.