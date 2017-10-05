The Sun News
Latest
5th October 2017 - Benue gov’s wife donates steel grinding machines to 25 women
5th October 2017 - BREAKING: English author, Kazuo Ishiguro wins 2017 Nobel prize in Literature
5th October 2017 - Air Peace warns aviation unions against disruption of flight operations
5th October 2017 - Group calls for unity among Igbo over Anambra guber, other issues
5th October 2017 - Drama in NASS as 2 PDP Reps. defect to APC
5th October 2017 - Jigawa Assembly probes Gov. Badaru for alleged violation of 2017 ‎budget
5th October 2017 - Shorunmu urges Super Eagles to be resilient against Chipolopolo
5th October 2017 - Gombe Correspondents’ Chapel loses member
5th October 2017 - UNIBEN Don shot dead in Benin City
5th October 2017 - Kachikwu’s letter: SERAP asks Buhari to suspend Baru
Home / National / Benue gov’s wife donates steel grinding machines to 25 women

Benue gov’s wife donates steel grinding machines to 25 women

— 5th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Twenty-five women have benefitted from stainless steel grinding machines donated by Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), in conjunction with Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP).

The two groups are owned and under the guidance and mentorship of wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom.

Speaking during the presentation, which took place at the J. S. Tarka Foundation, the headquarter of ESLF, Mrs. Ortom, who was represented by the Coordinator of BEWIP, Mrs. Joan Ochoga, highlighted the benefits of the new machines to include prevention of  cancer long associated with pieces of metals from the old machines and warned against selling them after collection.

“Use these new machines and keep away the old ones. If after collecting this one, you decide to sell or continue the usage of the old one which is not human friendly, God will be angry with you,” she said, adding that a monitoring team would be sent out to periodically ascertain the use of the machine or otherwise by the beneficiaries.

The BEWIP coordinator described the governor’s wife as ‘a visionary and caring mother whose concern for women has no limit,’ and prayed God to bless her so as to continue to do more for the women folk.

Earlier in an address, Programme Manager of ESLF, Dr. Fanan Ujoh informed the beneficiaries that the introduction of the new machine was to guard against identified health complications long associated with the elderly.

“The old grinding machines produce heavy metals which once taken into the body remains there and could result in cancer in the long run, amongst other health concerns.”

One of the beneficiaries Ngunan Francis, a widow, who spoke on behalf of others thanked Mrs. Ortom for the gesture and asked God to replenish her in hundred folds

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue gov’s wife donates steel grinding machines to 25 women

— 5th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Twenty-five women have benefitted from stainless steel grinding machines donated by Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), in conjunction with Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP). The two groups are owned and under the guidance and mentorship of wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom. Speaking during the presentation, which took place…

  • BREAKING: English author, Kazuo Ishiguro wins 2017 Nobel prize in Literature

    — 5th October 2017

    The 2017 #NobelPrize in Literature has been awarded to the English author, Kazuo Ishiguro. (TheNobelPrize) Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Copy and Paste my N320,000 – N780,000 monthly system. Click Here! Financial Empowerment: Get…

  • Air Peace warns aviation unions against disruption of flight operations

    — 5th October 2017

    By Louis Ibah Air Peace Airline has cautioned labour unions in the aviation sector against the reported plan to picket airlines in the country, warning that the consequences would be too inimical to the economy of individuals and the country should commercial flight operations be disrupted in the country. The airline issued the warning on…

  • Group calls for unity among Igbo over Anambra guber, other issues

    — 5th October 2017

    From: Lawrence Enyoghasu An ideological Igbo group, Worldwide United Forum for Igbo Patrons and Aborigines (WUFIPA), has called for unity among the Igbo to tackle all troubles facing the region, including the upcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election. This call was made, on Thursday, by President of the group, Comrade Pastor Edwin Chukwudireobi, at the maiden…

  • Drama in NASS as 2 PDP Reps. defect to APC

    — 5th October 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja A major drama played out in the House of Representatives as leaders of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), protested the defection of two members elected under the party, Zephaniah Jisalo and Ahmed Tijani, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during Thursday’s plenary. Trouble started soon after…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share