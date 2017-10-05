Benue gov’s wife donates steel grinding machines to 25 women

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Twenty-five women have benefitted from stainless steel grinding machines donated by Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), in conjunction with Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP).

The two groups are owned and under the guidance and mentorship of wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom.

Speaking during the presentation, which took place at the J. S. Tarka Foundation, the headquarter of ESLF, Mrs. Ortom, who was represented by the Coordinator of BEWIP, Mrs. Joan Ochoga, highlighted the benefits of the new machines to include prevention of cancer long associated with pieces of metals from the old machines and warned against selling them after collection.

“Use these new machines and keep away the old ones. If after collecting this one, you decide to sell or continue the usage of the old one which is not human friendly, God will be angry with you,” she said, adding that a monitoring team would be sent out to periodically ascertain the use of the machine or otherwise by the beneficiaries.

The BEWIP coordinator described the governor’s wife as ‘a visionary and caring mother whose concern for women has no limit,’ and prayed God to bless her so as to continue to do more for the women folk.

Earlier in an address, Programme Manager of ESLF, Dr. Fanan Ujoh informed the beneficiaries that the introduction of the new machine was to guard against identified health complications long associated with the elderly.

“The old grinding machines produce heavy metals which once taken into the body remains there and could result in cancer in the long run, amongst other health concerns.”

One of the beneficiaries Ngunan Francis, a widow, who spoke on behalf of others thanked Mrs. Ortom for the gesture and asked God to replenish her in hundred folds