– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - I’m being persecuted, says Benue gov, Ortom
30th July 2018 - I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima
30th July 2018 - Falana puts number of Nigerians killed in South Africa at 121
30th July 2018 - FG recalls 2.4m bottles of cough syrup with codeine
30th July 2018 - Atiku’s poised to rescue Nigeria – Spokesman
30th July 2018 - Anxiety mounts over Nigeria’s declining fiscal buffers
30th July 2018 - Matters arising from MPC meeting
30th July 2018 - NFF crisis: Pinnick, Giwa return to Jos court today
30th July 2018 - In search of political mentors (2)
30th July 2018 - The vultures are gathering again
Home / Cover / National / I’m being persecuted, says Benue gov, Ortom
BENUE GOVERNOR SAM

I’m being persecuted, says Benue gov, Ortom

— 30th July 2018

Benue Governor Sam Ortom alleges he is being persecuted by the Federal Government and the APC for refusing to surrender Benue land to herdsmen.

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that he is being persecuted by the Federal Government and his former political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he refused to surrender Benue land to herdsmen.

The governor, who said this at St. Michael’s Catholic Rectory Ameladu yesterday, during a thanksgiving service in his honour, insisted that the agenda of the invaders was not for grazing, but to take over the land from the real owners. Ortom said he will never be party to such evil agenda and reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to protecting their interests, no matter the level of intimidation and threats.

READ ALSO: Ortom joins PDP, 3 govs, ministers, lawmakers to follow

He said his defection from the ruling APC was in rejection of a political party which treats the killing of his people with kid gloves.

Ortom acknowledged the spiritual and humanitarian works of the priest in charge of the Rectory, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Asue and noted that the clergy’s interventions in health, education and empowerment had greatly complemented the efforts of government.

In a sermon, Rev. Fr. Asue charged Christians not to allow material things to hinder them from inheriting the kingdom of God, adding that they should rather use their material possessions as a stepping stone to make Heaven.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BENUE GOVERNOR SAM

I’m being persecuted, says Benue gov, Ortom

— 30th July 2018

Benue Governor Sam Ortom alleges he is being persecuted by the Federal Government and the APC for refusing to surrender Benue land to herdsmen. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that he is being persecuted by the Federal Government and his former political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he…

  • GALADIMA OPEN LETTER BUHARI

    I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima

    — 30th July 2018

    Galadima says he is planning to write an open letter to Buhari soon, adding that the president was a “floored candidate” who will lose his deposit if he contests re-election. Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, has said the cosy relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the…

  • FEMI FALANA 121 nigerians killed south africa

    Falana puts number of Nigerians killed in South Africa at 121

    — 30th July 2018

    Following a report on the killing of South African-based Nigerian, 42-year-old Chibuzo Nwankwo, Falana says the number of deaths now stands at 121 in the last 18 months. Chukwudi Nweje A few days after another Nigerian was killed in South Africa, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has put the total number of Nigerians so…

  • MILLION BOTTLES

    FG recalls 2.4m bottles of cough syrup with codeine

    — 30th July 2018

    The Federal Government has announced the successful recall of 2,405,724 million bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance Fred Ezeh and Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has announced the successful recall of 2,405,724 million bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup after a recent audit trail of the substance carried out by National…

  • ASPIRING CANDIDATE ATIKU

    Atiku’s poised to rescue Nigeria – Spokesman

    — 30th July 2018

    Segun Showunmi is the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation. He speaks on why aspiring candidate Atiku deserves the presidential ticket of the PDP Fred Ezeh, Abuja Mr. Segun Showunmi is the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation. He speaks on why his principal deserves the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share