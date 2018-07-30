Benue Governor Sam Ortom alleges he is being persecuted by the Federal Government and the APC for refusing to surrender Benue land to herdsmen.

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that he is being persecuted by the Federal Government and his former political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he refused to surrender Benue land to herdsmen.

The governor, who said this at St. Michael’s Catholic Rectory Ameladu yesterday, during a thanksgiving service in his honour, insisted that the agenda of the invaders was not for grazing, but to take over the land from the real owners. Ortom said he will never be party to such evil agenda and reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to protecting their interests, no matter the level of intimidation and threats.