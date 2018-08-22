– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Ortom calls for greater patriotism
22nd August 2018 - FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau
22nd August 2018 - 2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election
22nd August 2018 - Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov
22nd August 2018 - Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra
22nd August 2018 - Biafra: BZF raises the alarm over leader’s safety
22nd August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi at mosque, urges special prayers for Buhari, VP, others
22nd August 2018 - South East Governors’ Forum Secretariat: One year after
22nd August 2018 - African/Chinese leaders’ parley at FOCAC 2018
22nd August 2018 - Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists
Home / National / Ortom calls for greater patriotism
BENUE GOVERNOR ORTOM

Ortom calls for greater patriotism

— 22nd August 2018

He called on Benue men and women to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as well as economic and political stability.

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom has admonished Muslims to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity to the less privileged.

READ ALSO: Ortom draws global attention to Benue IDPs

The governor, in his message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, also urged the  Benue people to place the interest of the state above any factor capable of causing disunity and retrogression.

He noted that Benue has faced a number of obstacles in the areas of security and economy, stressing that what the state needed was renewed commitment among its people to overcome the challenges.

Ortom enjoined all political leaders and party supporters in the state to rise above divisive, unedifying and selfish interests as the political season is now underway.

He called on Benue men and women to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as well as economic and political stability, which are essential ingredients for good governance and growth.

While positing that the safety of life and property in all parts of the state was the priority of the present administration, the governor harped on the need for the people to support security agents with useful and timely information to enable them apprehend criminal elements and guarantee peace.

Governor Ortom commended the military for the efforts being made by troops of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ to ensure that communities being terrorised in some parts of the state by armed herdsmen are safe for those living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps to return to their ancestral homes.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BENUE GOVERNOR ORTOM

Ortom calls for greater patriotism

— 22nd August 2018

He called on Benue men and women to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as well as economic and political stability. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom has admonished Muslims to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity…

  • SIMON LALONG - FARMING INPUTS

    FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau

    — 22nd August 2018

    “About 6, 670 rice farmers in Plateau State have received… rice farming inputs from the ongoing CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme…” Gyang Bere, Jos The Federal Government has empowered about 6,670  Rice farmers in Plateau State with seedlings, fertilisers, herbicides and other agricultural inputs for maximum production of rice in the country. Governor Simon Lalong made…

  • PRAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTION

    2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election

    — 22nd August 2018

    Chairman of Christian Association (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged the Muslim community and Nigerians to pray for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in 2019. He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, to show love for one another and be their brothers’ keepers as Muslims celebrate this year’s  Eid el-Kabir. READ…

  • MIYETTI ALLAH DISOWNS

    Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov

    — 22nd August 2018

    “Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please Sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.” Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied claims that social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav,…

  • ROAD ACCIDENTS

    Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra

    — 22nd August 2018

    There were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper which collided with 3 tricycles and a Toyota Camry car. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share