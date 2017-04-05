Benue government recovers weapons from bunker

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Several illegal weapons recovered from bunker in a forest near Gbishe, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, were yesterday displayed at the Government House in Makurdi.

Gbishe is the home of militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as “Ghana,” who was, about a year ago, declared wanted by the police, in connection with the murder of Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Special Security, Denen Igbana.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Col. Edwin Jando, while briefing the governor on the recovery of the weapons, explained that the bunker was one of the many others, where illegal arms were stored in the area.

In a remark, Governor Ortom, who commended security agencies for working tirelessly to ensure relative peace in the state, stated that the recovery of the illegal arms had further shown that “Ghana” was using the amnesty programme as a cover up to perpetrate criminality and assured that his days were numbered.

“The whole world can now see who “Ghana” is and his lies. You can now confirm when I was saying he was then using amnesty as a cover to perpetrate criminality.”

While reiterating that he would never allow people with illegal weapons to continue to terrorise the peace-loving people of the state, Ortom gave assurance that with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the security team in the state, the current security situations would soon become a thing of the past.

He, however, urged anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the wanted militia leader, “Ghana” and other criminally minded persons in the state to avail security agencies with such information without any fear.

Commander of 72 Battalion, Makurdi, Col. Muhammad Inuwa, whose men, in collaboration with other security operatives facilitated the recovery of the weapons, disclosed that all the weapons had been handed over to the police.