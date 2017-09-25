The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - Benue gov. donates 16 Hilux vans to security operatives
25th September 2017 - U.S: Sudan-born church shooting suspect charged with murder
25th September 2017 - Tension mounts in NASS over proscription of IPOB
25th September 2017 - 49-year-old Child Rapist sentenced to 4 years in prison
25th September 2017 - Gunshots disrupt Olubadan’s coronation of Baales
25th September 2017 - Call for sack: Enugu APC passes vote of confidence in Geoffrey Onyeama
25th September 2017 - Assembly crisis: Adamawa Deputy Speaker impeached
25th September 2017 - Chemical warfare threatens Nigeria’s economy – Group
25th September 2017 - Market demolition: Owerri communities slam N100b suit on Okoroha, others
25th September 2017 - APC has lost confidence in ENSIEC, says Dr. Obinna Obetta
Home / National / Benue gov. donates 16 Hilux vans to security operatives

Benue gov. donates 16 Hilux vans to security operatives

— 25th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged security agencies in the state to step up the fight against crime and criminality.

Governor Ortom gave the charge, on Monday, while donating 16 Hillux vans to be used as operational vehicles to security agencies. He restated the commitment if his administration to continue to tackle all forms of criminality.

He particularly advised that the vehicles should be stationed in Katsina-Ala, Gboko, Otukpo and Makurdi to ensure prompt response to emergency situations in those axis.

“I believe that these vehicles in these four locations, would facilitate easy access to most of the flash points that security agents found difficult to penetrate due to shortage of mobilities. These vehicles will again, facilitate easy movement to all areas that are prone to insecurity and require prompt responses.”

The governor, who pointed out that security situation of the state was bad before 2015, stated that his administration had been able to reduce crime to its barest minimum. He added that the donation of the vehicles would increase surveillance and curtail crimes across the state as he pledged the continued support of his administration to secure the state so that investors will be confident to do their businesses without fear or molestation.

He said the donation of the vehicles was to further enhance the activity of the Joint Military and Police Task Force code-named Operation Zenda in the fight against criminality in the state even as he expressed optimism that the security agencies in the state would be more vigilant in bringing to an end, the incessant killings of innocent people in the state.

Earlier, in a remark, Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Col. Edwin Jando,  commended the security agencies in the state for their support to the Ortom’s administration which according to him, had enhanced peace and development in the state.

Also in his remark, the commissioner of police, Benue State Command, CP Bashir Makama, applauded the Governor for the donation and promised that the vehicles would be put into proper use to enhance the security if lives and property of the people.

Daily Sun reports that the Operation Zenda comprised of officers and men drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) as well as the Department of State Security (DSS).

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue gov. donates 16 Hilux vans to security operatives

— 25th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged security agencies in the state to step up the fight against crime and criminality. Governor Ortom gave the charge, on Monday, while donating 16 Hillux vans to be used as operational vehicles to security agencies. He restated the commitment if his administration to…

  • Tension mounts in NASS over proscription of IPOB

    — 25th September 2017

    …Saraki, S’ East lawmakers may square up with Dogara, northern counterparts From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Baring any last minute change, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and lawmakers of South East extraction, in both chambers will, on Tuesday, square up with Speaker Yakubu Dogara and their counterparts from the North, over the recent proscription of the…

  • 49-year-old Child Rapist sentenced to 4 years in prison

    — 25th September 2017

    A 49-year-old man, Wada Haruna, who admitted the charge of raping a 12-year-old girl, was on Monday in Jos sentenced to four years imprisonment. A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama which handed down the verdict, said the accused was guilty as charged. The judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, said since the accused had…

  • Gunshots disrupt Olubadan’s coronation of Baales

    — 25th September 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A chieftain of Labour Party (LP) who was a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Sharafadeen Alli, and some  journalists, on Monday morning, escaped death when unknown gunmen invaded the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji and shooting sporadically during installation of Mogajis and Baales ….

  • Call for sack: Enugu APC passes vote of confidence in Geoffrey Onyeama

    — 25th September 2017

    From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter, has passed a vote of confidence in the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama. This followed the call by embattled factional Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Onyeama, who he claimed had performed…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share