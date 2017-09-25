Benue gov. donates 16 Hilux vans to security operatives

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged security agencies in the state to step up the fight against crime and criminality.

Governor Ortom gave the charge, on Monday, while donating 16 Hillux vans to be used as operational vehicles to security agencies. He restated the commitment if his administration to continue to tackle all forms of criminality.

He particularly advised that the vehicles should be stationed in Katsina-Ala, Gboko, Otukpo and Makurdi to ensure prompt response to emergency situations in those axis.

“I believe that these vehicles in these four locations, would facilitate easy access to most of the flash points that security agents found difficult to penetrate due to shortage of mobilities. These vehicles will again, facilitate easy movement to all areas that are prone to insecurity and require prompt responses.”

The governor, who pointed out that security situation of the state was bad before 2015, stated that his administration had been able to reduce crime to its barest minimum. He added that the donation of the vehicles would increase surveillance and curtail crimes across the state as he pledged the continued support of his administration to secure the state so that investors will be confident to do their businesses without fear or molestation.

He said the donation of the vehicles was to further enhance the activity of the Joint Military and Police Task Force code-named Operation Zenda in the fight against criminality in the state even as he expressed optimism that the security agencies in the state would be more vigilant in bringing to an end, the incessant killings of innocent people in the state.

Earlier, in a remark, Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Col. Edwin Jando, commended the security agencies in the state for their support to the Ortom’s administration which according to him, had enhanced peace and development in the state.

Also in his remark, the commissioner of police, Benue State Command, CP Bashir Makama, applauded the Governor for the donation and promised that the vehicles would be put into proper use to enhance the security if lives and property of the people.

Daily Sun reports that the Operation Zenda comprised of officers and men drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) as well as the Department of State Security (DSS).