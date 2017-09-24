The Sun News
Home / Voices / Benue flood victims and IDP camp officials

Benue flood victims and IDP camp officials

— 24th September 2017

I was not surprised after hearing that the officials at the IDP camp established by the Benue State government for the flood victims were allegedly caught trying to divert the relief materials donated by federal and state governments as well as corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations for the victims of flood in the state. It is very shameful that the officials in question could descend so low to deprive IDPs of the relief items that they desperately need to survive. Rather than demonstrate concern for the unfortunate victims of the flood, they chose to divert the materials.

As reported by Greeting FM, 104.5 Abuja, a radio station, the governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has set up a committee to investigate the incident. This is a very commendable step on the part of the governor for taking prompt action in the aftermath of the unfortunate event.

Nevertheless, I must advise that any of the officials found to be guilty after the investigation should be disgraced publicly, by publishing their names together with their pictures in the national dailies across the country.

Awunah Pius Terwase wrote from Mpape, Abuja.

