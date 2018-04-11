Benue: Defend yourselves with stones, Ortom tells IDPs

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has advised those who were displaced from their homes by Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state to return to their homes and defend themselves with stones, if need be.

Ortom spoke against incessant Fulani incursions which led to the fresh killing of a soldier last Monday. The governor gave the advice in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, when he spoke with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The governor visited Naka to condole with families who lost loved ones in last week’s attack on Agagbe district of the area, by armed bandits, which left 24 people dead. Ortom stressed that he is tired of keeping IDPs and also, explained that the killings in the state have become too many that “time is now ripe for people to stop running from their homes, but to stay and defend themselves…”

The governor also said he has no intention of decamping from the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), as being speculated in some quarters.