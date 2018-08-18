Benue Crisis: Ortom is a failure as Governor – Abubakar Tsav

I read that interview granted by Senator Waku from the beginning to the end and my conclusion is that Senator Waku was one-sided. His allegations of complicity against Senator George Akume, the police and the federal government are not true. Waku was talking like an apologist of Governor Samuel Ortom. He was defending Ortom while he left major issues unattended to.

Waku was taking sides with Governor Ortom and attacking Senator George Akume without telling readers or members of the public the genesis of the whole crisis, how Ortom became Benue State governor through Akume whom Allah used to install him, and how Ortom on becoming governor became a complete failure, and a liability to people of Benue State.

Akume was Governor Ortom’s benefactor, but Akume later fell out with him when not only he but majority of Benue State people realized that Governor Ortom is very incompetent. Ortom as a state governor has become a big letdown for people of Benue State, and that’s why today he is no longer popular. When you talk of performance, Governor Ortom is a failure, and I challenge him to point to any single project that he has been able to execute since over three years that he has been in power. Let him tell the whole public and entire Nigerians what he has achieved as a state governor, and this is why Akume and other Benue people want Ortom to go. He has disappointed people of Benue State.

But is that enough justification for 8 out of 30 members of the State House of Assembly to initiate impeachment process against him?

I’m still coming to that, but before I speak on that let me explain to you further why I claim that Waku is biased against Akume. When Ortom emerged as APC governorship candidate on the eve of 2015 general election, this same Waku took Ortom to court claiming that he didn’t emerge as APC governorship candidate through due process.

What happened was this; before Ortom crossed over to APC to emerge as the party governorship candidate, he was in PDP, but the then state governor, Gabriel Suswam didn’t support Ortom’s gubernatorial ambition. Suswam in opposing Ortom’s ambition described him as an incapable person who is not competent enough to take over from him, hence he didn’t support Ortom.

This development forced Ortom to leave PDP and then defect to APC where through the support of George Akume he became the governorship candidate of APC. But this development didn’t go down well with Waku and another APC member, Hon. Emmanuel Jime who by that time were also governorship aspirants on the platform of APC. So in a way, you can see the genesis of Waku’s anger against Akume. Without Akume’s support, Ortom would not have become governor of Benue State.

However to pacify Waku and Jime, the party’s leadership, compensated Waku and Jime with juicy federal appointments. While Waku was appointed the Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Jime was made Managing Director, Nigeria Export Promotion Zones Authority, NEPZA, Abuja.

For getting these juicy appointments, Akume as a leader of APC played a prominent role. He ensured that Jime and Waku were well taken care of. To me, Waku’s attack on George Akume is like somebody biting the fingers that fed him.