The Sun News
Latest
5th January 2018 - Benue attacks criminal, painful -Buhari
5th January 2018 - Plateau: Lalong, a failure -Daika
5th January 2018 - Why Nigerians prefer foreign building materials
5th January 2018 - Right choice of tiles gets your home glowing
5th January 2018 - It’s safer to insure your buildings –Orimolade
5th January 2018 - Era of non-payment of salaries over soon  –Orbunde, Ortom’s Chief of Staff
5th January 2018 - Kaduna 2019: We’ll sack APC’s govt  –Bello, PDP chieftain
5th January 2018 - Jacob Naomi 08154178105
5th January 2018 - 14 killed in South Africa train crash
5th January 2018 - Benue’s rivers of blood
Home / National / Benue attacks criminal, painful -Buhari

Benue attacks criminal, painful -Buhari

— 5th January 2018

•Ortom demands arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi 

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attack on some Benue communities, where more than 50 people were killed, by suspected herdsmen, as criminal and painful.

The president stated this, yesterday, during a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom, at Government House, Makurdi.

He expressed sadness over the incident. 

“We feel your pain, especially our mothers, who bore us in their wombs. Government will not sit down and watch people being killed and their property destroyed. Anyone found wanting deserves maximum punishment,” he said.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazzau, Buhari advised Nigerians against politicising the killings and noted that many people are already cashing on it for selfish political reasons.

The president noted that the attack had no religious or political colouration and urged all Nigerians to see it as purely a criminal attack and nothing more; even as he assured that the Federal Government will liaise with the state government, to find a lasting solution to the incessant crises.

“We should exercise restraint. The federal government will put heads together with the state government, to find a lasting solution to the crises. The attack has nothing to do with religion but criminality. Benue State, as food basket of the nation, needs a lot of security,” said Dambazau.

Asked during a chat with newsmen why the federal government did not act on early warnings issued in writing by the governor, to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Interior minister, who said he was yet to be briefed, reiterated that the attacks were unacceptable in a civilised society.

“This is a sad period in our nation’s history, but, I assure you that security agencies are doing a lot to contain the situation. We will stop at nothing in fishing out perpetrators of these acts and deal with them,” he stressed and also disclosed that over 5,000 Agro Rangers are already being trained by the federal government to handle incessant herders, farmers clashes.

On his part, Ortom, who had earlier taken the minister and his entourage to the morgue of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH and also, to see wounded victims who were receiving treatment at the hospital, urged president Buhari to match his words with action by directing the immediate arrest of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH).

Also speaking on the occasion, a former governor of the state and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, George Akume, expressed confidence in president Buhari’s ability to handle the situation.

Senator Akume urged the president not to allow the issue of herdsmen dent his hard-earned image.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Benue attacks criminal, painful -Buhari

— 5th January 2018

•Ortom demands arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi  President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attack on some Benue communities, where more than 50 people were killed, by suspected herdsmen, as criminal and painful. The president stated this, yesterday, during a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom, at Government House, Makurdi. He expressed…

  • Plateau: Lalong, a failure -Daika

    — 5th January 2018

    From Gyang Bere, Jos Former member of the House of Representatives and former speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, George Daika, in this interview said with President Muhammadu Buhari running on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have an easy ride to the villa next year….

  • Why Nigerians prefer foreign building materials

    — 5th January 2018

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Indications abound why the drive to source building materials locally by Nigerians cannot be possible. Nigerians are known to have penchant for foreign goods and so anything labelled Nigeria, no matter the quality, is regarded as inferior. The worst aspect of that is that even if a…

  • Right choice of tiles gets your home glowing

    — 5th January 2018

    By Maduka Nweke  Technology is good as it helps to bridge a long process of doing things within a twinkle of an eye. Technology also brings about beauty and aesthetics in both human life and materials. In fact, technology has touched every fabric of our human life such that no single thing is devoid of…

  • It’s safer to insure your buildings –Orimolade

    — 5th January 2018

    By Maduka Nweke  Jide Orimolade is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc. An Insurance professional with valuable experience that spans over two decades, both within and outside the country, Orimolade holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos, and a Masters degree…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share